Preview: Islanders at Penguins

November 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport Islanders News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Penn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (3-9-1-1) face the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (8-3-1-0) in search of their first winning streak of the season. Tonight's puck drop from Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza is at 6:05 p.m. Last night, the Islanders' offense exploded for a season-high six goals in a 6-1 victory over the Hershey Bears at Giant Center. Fredrik Karlstrom scored twice for the second time this season, while Chris Terry logged two assists in his 1,000th professional game. Tyce Thompson and Matt Maggio recorded one goal and one assist each. Jakub Skarek (3-5-0) made 28 saves, starting for the fifth time in Bridgeport's last six.

Watch tonight's game live: AHLTV on FloHockey

Listen to tonight's radio broadcast: Mixlr

ISLANDERS VS. PENGUINS

Tonight's game is the second of six meetings between the Islanders and Penguins this season, and the first of three in Pennsylvania. Bridgeport racked up three goals in the second period on Oct. 30th but suffered a 4-3 shootout loss to the Penguins in Bridgeport. The Islanders were winless in four games against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton last year (0-4-0-0) including a 5-2 loss on the road in their last visit on Apr. 12, 2024. The Penguins scored at least four goals in all four meetings last season.

VIEW FROM WILKES-BARRE

The Penguins were the only Atlantic Division team that did not play last night. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Wednesday, but is 7-2-1-0 in its last 10 games and currently holds second place in the division. It's .708 points percentage leads the division and ranks second in the Eastern Conference. Head coach Kirk MacDonald's club is led in scoring by forward Emil Bemstrom with 12 points (3g, 9a) in 12 games, while rookie Tristan Broz has a team-high six goals. His six goals are tied for most among first-year players in the AHL. Bemstrom carries a three-game point streak into the weekend (1g, 3a).

TERRY HITS ONE THOUSAND

Five-time AHL All-Star and the league's active all-time leader in goals and points, Chris Terry played his 1,000th professional game last night. He recorded a team-high two assists. The 35-year-old forward has played 829 AHL games, 152 NHL contests, and 19 KHL games. Terry's incredible career in the AHL has produced 312 goals, 442 assists, and 754 points, ranking within the top 23 in all three categories in league history. His 152 points (58g, 94a) in just 142 career games with Bridgeport rank fifth on the team's all-time list.

FOUR SCORE

Marc Gatcomb has scored a goal in four straight games with five goals total during that span. It's the longest streak of his career and the longest active goal streak in the AHL. In fact, Gatcomb hadn't scored in consecutive games at any point entering the season. The 25-year-old is third on the Islanders with six goals in 14 games and shares the team lead in shooting percentage (25.0%). Gatcomb joined the organization on July 2nd by signing a one-year deal with the New York Islanders after spending two full seasons with the Abbotsford Canucks. He set professional career highs in goals (9), assists (11), points (20), and games played (61) during his second full season with Abbotsford last year.

QUICK HITS

Justin Gill recorded his first AHL point with an assist last night, skating in just his second game... Calle Odelius also notched his first AHL point with one helper last night... Cam McDonald made his AHL debut last night after collecting five assists in nine games with the Worcester Railers (ECHL) to begin the year... The Islanders scored six goals for the first time since Dec. 29, 2023 at Springfield.

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (7-6-4): Last: 5-2 W at Vancouver, Thursday -- Today at Seattle, 4 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (5-6-0-0): Last: 8-1 L vs. South Carolina, last night -- Tonight at Trois Rivieres 7:05 p.m. ET

American Hockey League Stories from November 16, 2024

