Wolf Pack Release Adam Erne from PTO

November 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has released forward Adam Erne from his professional tryout agreement (PTO).

Erne, 29, appeared in ten games with the Wolf Pack, recording one assist. The native of New Haven, CT, has appeared in 205 career AHL games with the Wolf Pack, Bakersfield Condors, Grand Rapids Griffins, and Syracuse Crunch, scoring 106 points (37 g, 59 a).

