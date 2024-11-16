Providence Bruins Recall Mason Millman from Mariners
November 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, November 16, that the Providence Bruins have recalled defenseman Mason Millman from the Maine Mariners.
Millman, 23, has appeared in 10 games with the Mariners this season, tallying two goals and four assists. The 6-foot-1, 174-pound defenseman has posted 25 goals and 77 assists for 102 points in 153 career ECHL games. Millman has skated in 41 career AHL games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms across four seasons, totaling eight assists.
The London, Ontario, was originally selected by Philadelphia in the fourth round (103rd overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.
