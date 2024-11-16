Amerks Come up Short in Rematch with Rocket

November 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans (7-5-1-0) opened the scoring less than three minutes into Saturday's game at The Blue Cross Arena, but the first-place Laval Rocket (12-2-0-0) countered with four straight unanswered tallies to earn a 4-1 and complete the two-game sweep.

Despite the loss, Rochester has won six of its last nine games dating back to Oct. 23. Additionally, since the start of the 2017-18 campaign, the Amerks have posted a near-perfect 14-4-1-0 mark at The Blue Cross Arena versus Laval, including all four meetings last season.

Defenseman Jack Rathbone provided Rochester's only point in the contest as he netted his second of the season at the 2:45 mark of the first period. Dating back to the 2023-24 campaign, Rathbone has registered at least one shot in 17 consecutive games, which includes all 13 with the Amerks in 2024-25.

Goaltender Michael Houser (4-3-1) made his third straight start and ninth appearance overall of the campaign. The Youngstown, Ohio, native has helped the club earn at least one point in two of his four home games this season and four of his last seven dating back to the 2023-24 slate.

FIRST PERIOD

Less than three minutes into the contest, Mason Jobst intercepted a clearing attempt inside the Rocket zone and dumped the puck into the right corner. Brett Murray and Aleksandr Kisakov tangled up with a pair of Laval skaters before the puck was sent to the point for Rathbone. The Rochester blueliner took a few strides towards the net and blasted his second goal of the season past Hughes.

Rochester nearly doubled its lead on a pair of occasions later in the frame but was unable to do so.

The first instance came on Graham Slaggert 's odd man rush as he was accompanied by two other Amerks but his attempt clanged off the post before Tyson Kozak was turned aside after he was setup by Isak Rosén.

While Houser made a point-blank save on Vincent Arseneau with just under five minutes to play in the frame, Arseneau helped Laval on the board as he assisted on Laurent Dauphin's first of three goals on the night - all of which came in the final minute of each period - in the final 25 seconds of the period.

SECOND PERIOD

During the second period, the pace of the play was balanced despite Rochester finishing with a 9-4 shot-advantage.

The Amerks were unable score on their lone power-play of the stanza, however, the Rocket took a one-goal lead into the final frame.

On an extended shift in the final minute of play, Xavier Simoneau kept the puck inside the offensive zone as he pinched down to the corner from his left point position before moving it to William Trudeau. The latter attempted to send a shot towards the net, and with time winding down, it caromed off an Amerk stick and directly into the wheelhouse for Dauphin to fire into the net with a second to spare.

THIRD PERIOD

Facing a 2-1 deficit in the third period, Rochester drew its third penalty of the night via an interference infraction, but was unable to capitalize on the man-advantage.

The Amerks, who kept trying to force the game beyond regulation, successfully cleared off a late penalty and then pulled Houser twice in the final minutes. Unfortunately, the home club was not able to find the equalizer and yielded two empty-net goals to the Rocket, including one to Dauphin, who completed the hat trick with 19 seconds to remaining.

UP NEXT

The Amerks attempt to get back into the win column as they close out the weekend on Sunday, Nov. 17 with a 4:00 p.m. matchup at Coca-Coal Coliseum against the Toronto Marlies. All the action will be carried live on The Sports Leader 95.7 FM/950 AM The Fan Rochester as well as AHLTV on FloHockey.

Goal Scorers

LAV: L. Dauphin (3,4,5), G. Lindström (1)

ROC: J. Rathbone (2)

Goaltenders

LAV: C. Hughes - 25/26 (W)

ROC: M. Houser - 14/16 (L)

Shots

LAV: 18

ROC: 26

Special Teams

LAV: PP (0/2) | PK (3/3)

ROC: PP (0/3) | PK (2/2)

Three Stars:

1. LAV - L. Dauphin

2. LAV - C. Hughes

3. ROC - J. Rathbone

