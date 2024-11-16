Reign Take 5-3 Win Over Eagles

November 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







The Ontario Reign (6-6-0-0) withstood a 16-shot effort in the third period by the Colorado Eagles (6-6-0-1) and scored on three of their eight attempts on goal in the final frame to earn a 5-3 win on Friday night in the opener of a two-game weekend series at Blue Arena.

Pheonix Copley stopped 15 of the third period shots and 35 overall in the game to earn the victory for Ontario, while the Reign got goals from five different skaters, including Kaleb Lawrence who netted his first pro tally late in the second.

Date: November 15, 2024

Venue: Blue Arena - Loveland, CO

1st 2nd 3rd Final ONT 1 1 3 5 COL 1 1 1 3

Shots PP ONT 26 1/3 COL 38 0/5

GAME PHOTOS | FULL RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

Three Stars -

1. Tyler Madden (ONT)

2. Neil Shea (COL)

3. Pheonix Copley (ONT)

W: Pheonix Copley

L: Kevin Mandolese

For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.