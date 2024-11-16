Reign Take 5-3 Win Over Eagles
November 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign (6-6-0-0) withstood a 16-shot effort in the third period by the Colorado Eagles (6-6-0-1) and scored on three of their eight attempts on goal in the final frame to earn a 5-3 win on Friday night in the opener of a two-game weekend series at Blue Arena.
Pheonix Copley stopped 15 of the third period shots and 35 overall in the game to earn the victory for Ontario, while the Reign got goals from five different skaters, including Kaleb Lawrence who netted his first pro tally late in the second.
Date: November 15, 2024
Venue: Blue Arena - Loveland, CO
1st 2nd 3rd Final ONT 1 1 3 5 COL 1 1 1 3
Shots PP ONT 26 1/3 COL 38 0/5
GAME PHOTOS | FULL RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS
Three Stars -
1. Tyler Madden (ONT)
2. Neil Shea (COL)
3. Pheonix Copley (ONT)
W: Pheonix Copley
L: Kevin Mandolese
