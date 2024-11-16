Wolves Topped by Moose 5-3
November 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Chicago Wolves News Release
ROSEMONT, Ill.-The Chicago Wolves took the ice against the Manitoba Moose on Saturday night at Allstate Arena.
Bradly Nadeau, Josiah Slavin and Juha Jaaska scored but the Wolves fell short 5-3 in the first of eight meetings between the Central Division rivals this season. Chicago dropped its third in a row as it played the second of three games in three days.
The Moose jumped to a lead when Simon Lundmark scored early in the opening period.
The Wolves responded late in the first on Nadeau's third goal of the season-and second in two games. Teammate Aleksi Heimosalmi raced into the Manitoba zone, passed the puck to Ryan Suzuki who then fed Nadeau with a backhand pass and the rookie fired a one-timer from the left circle past Moose goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen to the stick side.
Early in the second, the Moose seized the lead again when Mark Liwiski tallied.
Again, the Wolves responded when Slavin drove hard to the net and stuffed the puck into the Moose net. Noel Gunler was awarded an assist on Slavin's second goal of the season.
C.J. Suess' goal in the final minute of the period gave the Moose a 3-2 advantage heading into the third.
Manitoba went up two goals when Dominic Toninato scored on a breakaway late in the third.
The Wolves kept coming and cut the deficit to 4-3 when Jaaska cashed in on the power play. The forward shoveled in a shot from in close over Kahkonen's right shoulder for Jaaska's first goal of the season. Justin Robidas and Suzuki had assists.
The Moose sealed the deal on Tyson Empey's empty-net goal in the waning seconds.
Ruslan Khazheyev (17 saves) took the loss in goal for the Wolves while Kahkonen (22 saves) earned the victory for the Moose.
Chicago dropped to 3-7-1-0 on the season while Manitoba moved to 5-8-0-0.
Next up: The Wolves host the Rockford IceHogs on Sunday (3 p.m.) at Allstate Arena.
##WEARETHEWOLVES
