Texas Ends Road Trip with Loss at Grand Rapids
February 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, fell 4-1 while facing the Grand Rapids Griffins to close out a three-game road trip on Saturday night at Van Andel Arena.
Mavrik Bourque found Christian Kyrou to open the scoring in favor of Texas 44 seconds in when Kyrou snapped a shot past Michael Hutchinson, off the left post and in from the top of the left circle.
In the second period, Jonatan Berggren scored on Remi Poirier with a shot off an odd man rush at 7:32 to tie the game 1-1. Thirteen seconds later at 7:45, Elmer Soderblom scored a second goal for Grand Rapids off a one-timer passed by Albert Johansson to make it 2-1.
The third period saw Simon Edvinsson score at 6:40 off an assist from Joel L'Esperance to make it 3-1 Griffins. Dominik Shine capped a 4-1 victory for the Griffins by scoring an empty-net goal in the final seconds. With the win, Grand Rapids increased its lead over Texas to three points in the AHL's Central Division with 56 points.
Earning the win in goal was Hutchinson, who is now 12-8-3 after making 22 saves on 23 shots. Poirier came down with the loss and now owns a 13-10-3 record after making 34 stops and allowing three goals in Saturday's affair.
The Stars return home next for a two-game midweek series against the San Diego Gulls on Tuesday and Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
