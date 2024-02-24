Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Rockford IceHogs

Iowa Wild (18-28-1-2; 39 pts.) at Rockford IceHogs (21-21-5-2; 49 pts.)

The Iowa Wild travel to BMO Center to take on the Rockford IceHogs on Saturday at 7 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 56-43-6-5 (29-24-1-1 at Wells Fargo Arena, 27-19-5-4 at Rockford)

Last Time: Iowa dropped a 3-1 decision to Rockford on Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena two nights after defeating the IceHogs by the same score... Adam Raska scored the only goal for the Wild... Jesper Wallstedt made his career-high eighth consecutive start and turned aside 22-of-24 shots... Jaxson Stauber stopped 23-of-24 shots for the IceHogs

2022-23: Iowa went 7-3-1-1 against Rockford in 2022-23... Seven games went to overtime, with Iowa taking three overtime wins and two shootout victories... The Wild scored the first goal in nine of the 12 matchups

TEAM NOTES

ROAD WARRIORS: Iowa is 4-4-0-1 in the front end of back-to-back road games this season... The weekend series marks the third of four occasions where the Wild play back-to-back games in different cities

SCORING VARIETY: 17 different Iowa skaters have scored against Rockford this season... Just two (Caedan Bankier, Jake Lucchini) have done so three times

STARTING STRONG: The team that has scored first has won each of Iowa's previous 15 contests... The Wild have scored the first goal in five of those games... Iowa is 4-0-0-1 on the road when scoring first

POWER PLAY STATS: Rockford has converted on 9-of-40 (22.5%) power plays during the season series... Iowa's power play has been held off the board in four meetings in a row

SEASON SERIES

Brenden Miller leads active Iowa skaters with a plus-3 rating against the IceHogs this season

64 of Kale Kessy's 105 penalty minutes this season have come against Rockford

Mike Hardman has scored five of his 16 goals for Rockford against Iowa

Hardman has one goal in 11 games against Iowa in 2022-23

The winner of each game in the season series has scored three or more goals in all but one game

With the exception of Iowa's 4-3 shootout loss to Rockford on Nov. 18, the loser of each game in the season series has scored two or fewer goals

EIGHT STRAIGHT

Jesper Wallstedt has started each of Iowa's last seven games and is 4-4-0 over that span

Wallstedt's previous career-high starting streak lasted six games during the 2022-23 season

Zane McIntyre, who started 14 games in a row to close out the 2021-22 season, owns the Iowa Wild record for consecutive starts

Wallstedt owns a 4-3-0 record against Rockford this season with a 2.46 GAA and a 0.917 SV%

