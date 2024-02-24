Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Rockford IceHogs
February 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
Iowa Wild (18-28-1-2; 39 pts.) at Rockford IceHogs (21-21-5-2; 49 pts.)
The Iowa Wild travel to BMO Center to take on the Rockford IceHogs on Saturday at 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES
All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 56-43-6-5 (29-24-1-1 at Wells Fargo Arena, 27-19-5-4 at Rockford)
Last Time: Iowa dropped a 3-1 decision to Rockford on Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena two nights after defeating the IceHogs by the same score... Adam Raska scored the only goal for the Wild... Jesper Wallstedt made his career-high eighth consecutive start and turned aside 22-of-24 shots... Jaxson Stauber stopped 23-of-24 shots for the IceHogs
2022-23: Iowa went 7-3-1-1 against Rockford in 2022-23... Seven games went to overtime, with Iowa taking three overtime wins and two shootout victories... The Wild scored the first goal in nine of the 12 matchups
TEAM NOTES
ROAD WARRIORS: Iowa is 4-4-0-1 in the front end of back-to-back road games this season... The weekend series marks the third of four occasions where the Wild play back-to-back games in different cities
SCORING VARIETY: 17 different Iowa skaters have scored against Rockford this season... Just two (Caedan Bankier, Jake Lucchini) have done so three times
STARTING STRONG: The team that has scored first has won each of Iowa's previous 15 contests... The Wild have scored the first goal in five of those games... Iowa is 4-0-0-1 on the road when scoring first
POWER PLAY STATS: Rockford has converted on 9-of-40 (22.5%) power plays during the season series... Iowa's power play has been held off the board in four meetings in a row
SEASON SERIES
Brenden Miller leads active Iowa skaters with a plus-3 rating against the IceHogs this season
64 of Kale Kessy's 105 penalty minutes this season have come against Rockford
Mike Hardman has scored five of his 16 goals for Rockford against Iowa
Hardman has one goal in 11 games against Iowa in 2022-23
The winner of each game in the season series has scored three or more goals in all but one game
With the exception of Iowa's 4-3 shootout loss to Rockford on Nov. 18, the loser of each game in the season series has scored two or fewer goals
EIGHT STRAIGHT
Jesper Wallstedt has started each of Iowa's last seven games and is 4-4-0 over that span
Wallstedt's previous career-high starting streak lasted six games during the 2022-23 season
Zane McIntyre, who started 14 games in a row to close out the 2021-22 season, owns the Iowa Wild record for consecutive starts
Wallstedt owns a 4-3-0 record against Rockford this season with a 2.46 GAA and a 0.917 SV%
For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2023-24 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 24, 2024
- Arizona Hockey Legend Shane Doan Joins Today's Hockey Day Festivities - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game #49: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Bakersfield Condors - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Rockford IceHogs - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Condors at Tucson, 6 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Americans, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Max Crozier, Assign Forward Alex Barré-Boulet to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Wranglers Down Moose - Calgary Wranglers
- Bridgeport Islanders Visit Penguins at 6:05 p.m. - Bridgeport Islanders
- Reign Triumph Over Firebirds - Ontario Reign
- Condors Take Series Opener 3-2 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Earn Point in Shootout Loss to Canucks - San Jose Barracuda
- The Canucks Secure Their Third Straight Victory in a 5-4 Shootout Win - Abbotsford Canucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.