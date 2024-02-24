Reign Triumph Over Firebirds

The Ontario Reign (24-19-3-3) tied Friday's game with less than a minute remaining in regulation and won in the final minute of overtime on a goal by Jacob Moverare, securing a 2-1 victory over the Coachella Valley Firebirds (30-13-5-2) at Toyota Arena.

Aaron Dell stopped 33 of the 34 shots that came his way to earn his first win as a member of the Reign, while Samuel Fagemo netted the tying tally in the waning moments of the third period.

Date: February 23, 2024

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

1st 2nd 3rd OT Final CV 0 0 1 0 1 ONT 0 0 1 1 2

Shots PP CV 34 0/3 ONT 33 0/2

Three Stars -

1. Aaron Dell (ONT)

2. Jacob Moverare (ONT)

3. Chris Driedger (CV)

W: Aaron Dell

L: Chris Driedger

Next Game: Saturday, February 24 vs. San Diego Gulls | 6:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

