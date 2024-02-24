Wright-Grubbe-Kambeitz Combine For Six Points As Condors Sweep Tucson

February 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors (26-17-4, 56pts) swept the Tucson Roadrunner (29-17-3, 61pts) with a 3-2 win on Saturday. Dino Kambeitz (7th), Cameron Wright (7th), and Jayden Grubbe (7th) combined for all three goals and six points. Bakersfield has won three straight and did not allow a 5-on-5 goal the entire week.

Olivier Rodrigue stopped 33 shots for his 13th win of the season. The Condors 15 road wins surpasses last season's 14 road victories.

With the win, Bakersfield improved to 4-0 in Tucson this season and 4-1-1 overall against the Roadrunners. The Condors are 13-3-2 in their last 18 on the road in Tucson.

UP NEXT

The Condors are home for three games next week!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.