Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Max Crozier, Assign Forward Alex Barré-Boulet to Syracuse Crunch

February 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled defenseman Max Crozier from the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Additionally, forward Alex Barré-Boulet has been assigned to the Crunch.

Crozier, 23, made his NHL debut Jan. 13 vs. Anaheim and has skated in seven games with Tampa Bay this season, recording two assists and a plus-one rating. He notched his first career NHL point in his fifth career game Jan. 23 at Philadelphia.

In 32 games for Syracuse this season, Crozier has produced a goal and eight points, leading all Crunch rookie defensemen for goals, assists (7), scoring and games. Crozier was a fourth-round pick (120th overall) of the Lightning in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Barré-Boulet, 26, has skated in 36 games with the Lightning this season and tallied six goals and nine points.

