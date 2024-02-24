Game Preview: Condors at Tucson, 6 p.m.
February 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
BAKERSFIELD (25-17-4, 54pts) @ TUCSON (29-16-3, 61pts)
The road team has won the first five games in the season series
PUCK DROP: 6:00 p.m. PT
GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates
The Condors go for the sweep and a perfect 4-0 record in Tucson.
LOOKING BACK
Ty Tullio and Dino Kambeitz each scored their sixth goals of the season in the second period and the Condors won 3-2 last night. Jack Campbell stopped 28 of 30 for his 11th win of the season.
THREE IS THE NUMBER
Bakersfield is 21-3-1 (.860) when scoring at least three goals this season.
JUMP IN FRONT
The Condors are 15-4-2 (.761) when scoring the first goal of the game. By contrast, Tucson is 24-1-1 (.942%) scoring the first goal of the game, the second-best mark in the AHL.
O-ROD GETS A DOZEN
Tuesday was the 12th win of the season for tonight's expected starter Olivier Rodrigue. He is tied for seventh among AHL netminders with a .919 save percentage. He is two wins shy of his career high of 14 set last season.
LAVOIE FINDS HIS MARK
Raphael Lavoie scored a power-play goal for the second straight game last night. It was his 17th tally of the season with 11 lamp lighters coming via the power play. The 11 power play goals is tied for the league lead.
PACIFIC TIGHTENING UP
Seven points separate 2nd-place Tucson and 6th-place Bakersfield with the Condors holding two games in hand. The Condors have three games in hand on Colorado, Calgary, and Ontario who are all wedged in the tightly contested Pacific Division playoff picture.
DID IT AGAINST HIS OLD CLUB
Cam Dineen has back-to-back two assist games. He played 207 games with the Roadrunners before being acquired by Edmonton at the trade deadline last season.
FEELING FRIDAY
Friday nights have been the night of the week for the Condors, who are unbeaten in regulation in weekend openers at 8-0-3.
GOOD AFTER TWO
Bakersfield is 24-4-2 when holding at least a share of the lead after 40 minutes of play.
PLUGGED IT BACK IN
The Condors special teams unit has connected on four power-play goals in its last two games. Overall, the team is sixth in the AHL at 21.0%.
LOVE THE OLD PUEBLO
The Condors have points in 14 of their last 17 games (12-3-2, .765%) in Tucson. Overall, the Condors are 20-6-4 (.733%) against the Roadrunners since January 5, 2019.
ON THE OTHER SIDE
Vlad Kolyachonok scored a shorthanded and power-play goal in last night's loss. The Roadrunners are 13-9-1 at home and one win shy of last year's win total.
UP NEXT
