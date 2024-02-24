Amerks Close Out Weekend With Overtime Loss To Bears
February 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Hershey, PA) - Isak Rosen scored the Rochester Americans' (24-18-6-2) lone goal in a 2-1 overtime loss to the league-leading Hershey Bears (41-9-0-3) in a battle of the AHL's two oldest teams Saturday at Giant Center.
Despite their second straight defeat beyond regulation, the Amerks have recorded at least one point in 12 of their last 16 games dating back to Jan. 17. Rochester finished its grueling stretch of seven games in 11 days with a 3-2-1-1 mark.
While Rosen scored his 12th goal of the season and second on the power-play tally, Mason Jobst and Brett Murray both added an assist each. Jobst found the scoresheet for the fourth time this week and added his 11th point (6+5) of February while Murray has logged three points (2+1) over his previous four contests versus Hershey.
Goaltender Devon Levi (6-3-3) made his 10th start in the last 13 games since being reassigned to Rochester on Jan. 20, which included five straight to open the month of February. The rookie netminder stopped 37 of the 39 shots he faced but suffered his third overtime defeat of the campaign. Levi has faced 30 or more shots in each of his last six games and seven of his previous eight appearances.
Former Amerks defenseman Chase Priskie notched a pair of assists to help the Bears improve to 23-4-0-0 on home ice while Bogdan Trineyev and Alex Limoges both scored to close out the scoring, giving Hershey its AHL-best 41st win of the season through 53 games.
Netminder Hunter Shepard (21-2-2) pushed his unbeaten streak to seven games (7-0-1) as he made 24 saves in the contest. The reigning Calder Cup MVP, who shows an impressive 12-0-2 record dating back to Dec. 13, has allowed three or fewer goals in each of last 14 appearances during that span.
In a penalty-filled opening 20 minutes of play, the Amerks drew a two-man advantage for less than 30 seconds.
Following the face-off win in the offensive zone, Rochester kept the puck inside Hershey's end of the ice with just under three minutes left in the frame. Linus Weissbach held the puck at the left point and moved it to Lukas Rousek at the face-off dot. The Czech native quickly tapped it to Murray below the goal line and the latter provided a one-time feed for Jobst in-between the circles. While Shepard made the initial save, the rebound caromed to his left for Rosen to convert to give the Amerks a 1-0 lead.
Rochester carried the one-goal lead into the second period as well as an 11-3 shot advantage, but the Bears evened the score less than three minutes into the frame.
Keeping the Amerks hemmed in their own zone, Priskie moved puck down left wall to Trineyev, who patiently waited before picking the corner of the net to even the score.
While neither team scored in the final 20 minutes of regulation, the overtime frame commenced as the game was deadlocked at 1-1.
Early in the extra period, Rochester was forced to finish off a carryover holding penalty and seconds after the infraction, Priskie flung the puck towards Levi from atop the left point.
Rochester's netminder made the save but the rebound dropped for Limoges to push into the back of the net to cap the 2-1 overtime victory.
The Amerks conclude the month of February on Wednesday, Feb. 28 when they welcome back the Syracuse Crunch to The Blue Cross Arena. The North Division showdown will be carried live on The Sports Leader 95.7 FM/950 AM The Fan Rochester as well as AHLTV.
Stars and Stripes:
With an assist tonight on Isak Rosen's goal, Mason Jobst has recorded 20 points (9+11) over his last 21 games ... Rochester's penalty kill unit has successfully cleared off its last 12 penalties while going 29-for-31 (93.5 %) during the month of February ... The Amerks finished the seven-game stretch by scoring five goals over their last four contests.
Goal Scorers
ROC: I. Rosen (12)
HER: B. Trineyev (8), A. Limoges (15)
Goaltenders
ROC: D. Levi - 37/39 (OTL)
HER: H. Shepard - 24/25 (W)
Shots
ROC: 25
HER: 39
Special Teams
ROC: PP (1/7) | PK (4/4)
HER: PP (0/4) | PK (6/7)
Three Stars:
1. HER - A. Limoges
2. HER - B. Trineyev
3. ROC - D. Levi
--@AmerksHockey--
