Prosvetov Earns Second-Consecutive Shutout as Colorado Wins Fifth Straight
February 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
LOVELAND, CO. - Eagles goaltender Ivan Prosvetov stopped all 27 shots he faced to post his second-consecutive shutout, as Colorado defeated the Henderson Silver Knights 2-0 on Saturday. The victory now gives the Eagles wins in five straight, as forward Matt Stienburg and defenseman Keaton Middleton provided the offense, with each finding the back of the net in the winning effort. Defenseman Brad Hunt registered a multi-point performance with a pair of assists.
Colorado would produce the game's first goal for a fourth-straight contest, as Stienburg sliced through the slot before deflecting a shot from the point into the back of the net. The goal was Stienburg's fifth of the season and gave the Eagles a 1-0 edge just 3:11 into the game.
Both teams would go 0-for-1 on the power play in the opening 20 minutes, as Colorado would carry it's 1-0 lead into the first intermission.
The Eagles would double their advantage when Middleton tracked down a loose puck between the circles and wired it home, putting Colorado on top 2-0 at the 5:21 mark of the second period.
Still leading 2-0 as the puck dropped on the third period, the Eagles would keep Henderson at bay in the final frame. Eventually the Silver Knights would pull goaltender Isaiah Saville in favor of the extra attacker, but would come no closer, as Colorado held on for the 2-0 win.
Saville suffered the loss in net allowing two goals on 30 shots. The Eagles finished the night going 0-for-3 on the power play and a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.
The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Abbotsford Canucks on Tuesday, February 27th at 8:00pm MT at Abbotsford Centre in Abbotsford, British Columbia. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $23. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme nights, and promotional offers, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
