Barracuda Clipped by Canucks, 5-2
February 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, Ca. - The San Jose Barracuda (17-26-8-1) scored twice on the power play on Saturday afternoon but gave up three unanswered goals in the third period and ultimately fell 5-2 to the Abbotsford Canucks (27-17-3-2) at Tech CU Arena.
In the loss, Thomas Bordeleau buried his second goal in as many games and Scott Sabourin made it goals in three straight.
In the first, the Barracuda took a penalty just 29 seconds into the game, and on the advantage, Linus Karlsson (12) would go between the legs from atop the crease to give the Canucks a 1-0 lead. At 6:29, the Canucks would jump out to a 2-0 advantage when Sheldon Dries (16) tipped in a Karlsson feed. The Barracuda would cut the deficit to one on its first power play as Cole Cassels spotted Bordeleau (11) on the far side of the net at 12:12.
In the second, each team put 10 shots on net, but it remained a 2-1 score. 33 seconds into the third, Sabourin (13) drew a penalty and then scored on the power play at 2:14 to tie the game. 26 seconds after the goal, the Canucks would take another minor, but would recapture their lead shorthanded as Aatu Raty (11) cashed in at 4:36. At 14:20, Chase Wouters (8) tipped in a point shot and then Raty (13) sealed the win with an empty netter at 18:36.
The Barracuda hit the road for a pair of games beginning on Tuesday before returning to Tech CU Arena on Saturday, March 2 (6 p.m.) against the Coachella Valley Firebirds for the final of three Tigres Del Mar Nights. The first 1,000 fans will receive a limited edition Tigres Del Mar pin. For details and to purchase tickets, go to SJBarracuda.com.
