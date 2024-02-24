Megna's Four-Point Effort Helps P-Bruins Outlast T-Birds

Springfield, MA - Forward Jayson Megna recorded four assists to help the Providence Bruins outlast the Springfield Thunderbirds 5-4 on Saturday night at the MassMutual Center. Georgii Merkulov posted a goal and two assists, while Frederic Brunet notched a goal and an assist. Fabian Lysell, John Farinacci, and Reilly Walsh also found the back of the net for the P-Bruins.

How It Happened

While on the power play, Lysell fed the puck to the crease from the left circle, where it deflected off a defender's stick and into the back of the net, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 8:23 remaining in the first period. Merkulov and Megna were credited with the assists.

While short-handed, Megna wrapped the puck around the net and sent a pass to Patrick Brown in the right circle, who quickly zipped it across to Farinacci at the bottom of the left circle, where he one-timed it past the diving goaltender, extending the Providence lead to 2-0 with 5:17 to play in the second frame.

With 22 seconds left in the first period, Zach Dean protected the puck around a defender in the left circle and flipped a shot short-side top shelf to cut the P-Bruins' lead to 2-1.

1:21 into the second period, Merkulov backhanded a pass from the right corner across the ice to Brunet in the left circle, where he one-timed a shot that deflected off a defender's stick and fluttered over the goaltender and into the back of the net, extending the Providence lead to 3-1. Megna received a secondary assist.

Off an offensive zone face-off, Megna won the puck back to Merkulov in the right circle, where he snapped a shot inside the near post, giving the P-Bruins a 4-1 lead with 15:35 remaining in the second period.

While playing 4-on-3, Adam Gaudette one-timed a tic-tac-toe passing play from the left circle into the back of the net, cutting the Providence lead to 4-2 with 13:41 to play in the second frame.

Dean's shot was initially stopped, rolling behind the goaltender and sitting in the crease, where Gaudette crashed the blue paint and poked the puck across the goal line, shrinking the P-Bruins' lead to 4-3 with 5:51 left in the second period.

While short-handed, Dean crashed the net and put back the rebound to tie the game at 4-4 with 3:42 remaining in the second period.

While on the power play, Brunet collected the puck along the left-side boards and zipped a pass over to Walsh at the top of the right circle, where he stepped into a wrist shot that whistled inside the far post, giving Providence a 5-4 lead with 2:55 to play in the second frame.

Stats

Farinacci's short-handed goal was his second of the season and the team's fourth in the last two games. Providence is tied for the league lead with 12 short-handed tallies this season.

Megna's four-point night is a new career high. He has points in three straight contests with seven total in that span.

Lysell extended his point streak to three games with four total points in that span.

Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 25 of the 29 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 33 shots.

The Providence power play went 2-for-5, and the penalty kill was 2-for-4.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Cleveland Monsters on Sunday, February 25 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 3:05 P.M.

