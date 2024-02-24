Morning Skate Report: February 24, 2024

LOVELAND, C.O. - The Henderson Silver Knights will look to snap the Colorado Eagles' win streak and battle back after a 4-0 loss on Friday evening. Puck drop is set for 6:05 p.m. PT.

PATERA STANDS TALL

Although the Silver Knights didn't come away with a win on Friday night, Head Coach Ryan Craig commended the effort and compete that he saw from goaltender Jiri Patera.

"His compete was through the roof, and he has competed for us all year," said Craig after Friday's game. "He hung in there when they got the [deflection goal] early and we don't get underneath a stick. Then we don't stay up on a forecheck and it leads to a puck going through us and it ends up on the back door. So none of the goals were his fault. We give up those chances and we had to open up a little bit chasing the game. That's how they end up with four [goals].

BEHIND ENEMY LINES

Forward Cedric Pare tallied two goals in the Eagles' Friday evening matchup with the Silver Knights. It marked his third straight game with at least one goal. Pare has tallied five points over that three-game stretch and nine points over the team's last ten games.

Rookie forward Ivan Ivan has notched five points (2G, 3A) over Colorado's last six games. In his first AHL season, he has scored 25 points (10G, 15A) in 46 games. He joined Colorado after three seasons with the QMJHL's Cape Breton Eagles, scoring 90 points (33G, 57A) in 64 games during his final season.

Goaltender Ivan Prosvetov earned his first shutout of the 2023-24 season on Friday against the Silver Knights. He is 6-0-0 this year for the Eagles, averaging 1.33 goals against with a .956 save percentage. He additionally played 11 games this season for the Eagles' NHL affiliate, the Colorado Avalanche, going 4-3-1 in his eight starts.

FURTHER NOTES

Christoffer Sedoff is week-to-week

Jake Bischoff is week-to-week

Adam Cracknell is week-to-week

Gage Quinney is day-to-day

