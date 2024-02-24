O'Relly Sets Record as Ads Get 19th Straight

Milwaukee, WI - Cal O'Reilly scored two third period goals, including the game-winner with 2:24 to play, to lift the Admirals to a 5-4 win over the Chicago Wolves and give them their 19th consecutive victory.

O'Reilly finished the night with three points and surpassed Darren Haydar as the team's all-time leading AHL scorer with 277 points (64g-213a) , which includes 24 this season (8g-16a). The Toronto, ON native started his professional career with the Admirals back in April of 2006 and spent his first four seasons in the Predators organization.

Milwaukee's win streak runs to 19 games, which is now nine shy of the AHL's record of 28 set by the Norfolk Admirals back in 2011-12 and pushes their home winning streak to 15 games which is a team record. The Ads haven't lost on Panther Arena ice since December 6th.

Troy Grosenick stopped 27 shots in net for Milwaukee and that pushes his personal winning streak to 14 games, tying Yaroslav Askarov for the team record for consecutive wins. Askarov won his 14th straight on Thursday afternoon against the Wolves.

In addition to O'Reilly, Zach L'Heureux posted a three-point night scoring a goal and adding assists on both of O'Reilly's tallies. Juuso Parssinen (2a) and Joakim Kemell (1g-1a) also added multi-point efforts for the Ads and Cody Hodgson found the back of the net for the second consecutive game.

The Admirals wrap up the weekend as they go for an even 20 in a row when they visit the Grand Rapids Griffins on Sunday afternoon at 4 pm CT. The next Ads home contest is Friday, March 1st when they take on the Rockford IceHogs at 7 pm.

