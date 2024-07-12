Admirals Sign Two to AHL Contracts

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has signed defenseman Kyle Marino two-year AHL contract and forward Kale Howarth to a one-year, two-way (AHL/ECHL) contract.

Marino joins the Admirals after spending last season as a member of the Chicago Wolves where he led the team with 114 penalty minutes while skating in 65 games and contributing four points (1g-3a). It was the second season with the Wolves for the Niagara Fall, ON native after helping them capture the Calder Cup in 2022. Overall he shows three goals and seven assists for 10 points and 287 penalty minutes in 139 AHL games with Chicago and the Henderson Silver Knights.

A native of Red Deer, AB, Howarth split the 2023-24 campaign between the Rockford IceHogs and Indy Fuel (ECHL). He played in seven games and recorded one assist with the IceHogs and then tallied four goals and three assists for seven points in 13 games with the Fuel in the regular season and then add a goal in five games for Indy during the Kelly Cup Playoffs. In parts of three seasons in Rockford he has six points (2g-4a) in 50 games.

The Admirals kick off the 2024-25 season on Friday, October 11th in Grand Rapids against the Griffins before beginning their home schedule on Saturday, October 19th at 6 pm against the Rockford IceHogs at Panther Arena.

