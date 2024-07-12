Thunderbirds Release 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds, the proud American Hockey League affiliate of the St. Louis Blues, released their full schedule for the 2024-25 regular season on Thursday in conjunction with the AHL. This marks the T-Birds' fourth playing season in their affiliation with the Blues.

The Thunderbirds will begin their regular season on home ice for a fifth consecutive season when they play host to the Laval Rocket on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7:05 p.m. inside the MassMutual Center for Opening Night. It marks the debut game for new Thunderbirds head coach Steve Konowalchuk and assistant coaches Jaroslav Modry and Chad Wiseman.

The Thunderbirds will face every Eastern Conference team at least twice during the 2024-25 regular season, except for the Cleveland Monsters and Toronto Marlies. Once again, the AHL season will consist of all 32 clubs playing 72 games (36 home, 36 away).

Springfield will play 52 games against Atlantic Division opponents, including 26 at the MassMutual Center. Their most frequent opponents are the Providence Bruins, who will each visit the Thunderdome six times, including 7:05 p.m. puck drops on Saturday, Oct. 19, Saturday, Jan. 11, Saturday, Jan. 25, Saturday, Feb. 8, and Saturday, March 8. The two clubs will also square off in a 3:05 p.m. matinee on Sunday, March 16.

The season series against the Hartford Wolf Pack begins on Saturday, November 30 for a 4:05 p.m. matinee at the Thunderdome. The I-91 Rivalry features five head-to-head matchups in Springfield, as the two clubs also match up on Friday, Dec. 27 (7:05 p.m.), Tuesday, Dec. 31 (3:05 p.m.), Sunday, Jan. 26 (3:05 p.m.), and Wednesday, Feb. 19 (7:05 p.m.).

The Bridgeport Islanders will also make five appearances in Springfield against the T-Birds, beginning on Friday, Nov. 1 at 7:05 p.m. before return trips on Wednesday, Nov. 6 (10:35 a.m.), Friday, Dec. 6 (7:05 p.m.), Saturday, Dec. 28 (7:05 p.m.), and Monday, Jan. 20 (3:05 p.m.)

The defending Calder Cup champion Hershey Bears come to the MassMutual Center twice in the 2024-25 season for 7:05 p.m. matchups on Saturday, Oct. 26 and Wednesday, March 19.

The Thunderbirds will also play 10 games each (5 home, 5 away) against North and Central Division opponents. The Iowa Wild make their first-ever trip to the MassMutual Center on Friday, March 28, and Saturday, March 29, for 7:05 p.m. puck drops. Springfield will also host games against Western Conference opponents Milwaukee (Friday, March 21), Rockford (Saturday, Dec. 7), and Grand Rapids (Friday, Oct. 25).

Springfield Thunderbirds 2024-25 Schedule Breakdown:

Start Times at Home:

Mondays: One game starting at 3:05 p.m. ET (Jan. 20 vs. BRI)

Tuesdays: One game starting at 3:05 p.m. ET (Dec. 31 vs. HFD)

Wednesdays: Three games, including School Day Game (Nov. 6 vs. BRI, 10:35 a.m.), all others starting at 7:05 p.m. (Feb. 19 vs. HFD, March 19 vs. HER)

Fridays: 12 games, 11 beginning at 7:05 p.m. ET (Friday, Nov. 29 vs. UTC at 4:05 p.m.)

Saturdays: 16 games, 15 beginning at 7:05 p.m. ET (Saturday, Nov. 30 vs. HFD at 4:05 p.m.)

Sundays: Three games, each beginning at 3:05 p.m. ET

Total Weekend Games (Friday - Sunday) Home/Away: 60 total (31 home, 29 away)

Total Weekday Games (Monday - Thursday) Home/Away: 12 total (5 home, 7 away)

Atlantic Division Games Home/Away: 52 total (26 home, 26 away)

North Division Games Home/Away: 10 total (5 home, 5 away)

Central Division Games Home/Away: 10 total (5 home, 5 away)

Monthly breakdown Home/Away: Oct. 8 total - 5/3; Nov. 11 total - 8/3; Dec. 11 total - 5/6; Jan. 11 total - 5/6; Feb. 10 total - 3/7; March 14 total - 7/7; April 7 total - 3/4

Three games in three nights: 7

First 36 Games Home/Away: 20/16

Last 36 Games Home/Away: 16/20

Springfield Thunderbirds fans are encouraged to visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com to learn more about 2024-25 Ticket Memberships, which feature the best benefits, including a special edition season ticket holder jersey. For more information or to order now, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

Single-game tickets and the 2024-25 regular season promotional schedule will be available later this summer.

Springfield Thunderbirds 2024-25 Schedule - By Month - Home Games in Bold (All times ET)

OCTOBER:

Saturday, Oct. 12 vs. LAV, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 13 vs. WBS, 3:05 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 18 @ HFD, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19 vs. PRO, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 20 @ PRO, 3:05 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 25 vs. GR, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26 vs. HER, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27 @ HFD, 4:00 p.m.

NOVEMBER:

Friday, Nov. 1 vs. BRI, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2 vs. LV, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 6 vs. BRI, 10:35 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9 @ HER, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 10 @ HER, 5:00 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 15 vs. LV, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16 vs. CLT, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 22 vs. CLT, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23 @ HFD, 6:00 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29 vs. UTC, 4:05 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30 vs. HFD, 4:05 p.m.

DECEMBER:

Sunday, Dec. 1 @ PRO, 3:05 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 6 vs. BRI, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7 vs. RFD, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14 @ WBS, 6:05 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 17 @ CLT, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 18 @ CLT, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21 @ BEL, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 22 @ LAV, 3:00 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 27 vs. HFD, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 28 vs. BRI, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 31 vs. HFD, 3:05 p.m.

JANUARY:

Friday, Jan. 3 vs. ROC, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 11 vs. PRO, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 12 @ HFD, 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 15 @ BRI, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18 @ BRI, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 19 @ PRO, 3:05 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 20 vs. BRI, 3:05 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 24 @ LV, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 25 vs. PRO, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 26 vs. HFD, 3:05 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 31 @ IA, 8:00 p.m.

FEBRUARY:

Saturday, Feb. 1 @ IA, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 7 @ PRO, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8 vs. PRO, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 12 @ GR, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 14 @ MIL, 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15 @ RFD, 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 19 vs. HFD, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22 vs. WBS, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 23 @ BRI, 3:00 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28 @ HFD, 7:00 p.m.

MARCH:

Saturday, March 1 @ PRO, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday, March 4 @ CLT, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 5 @ CLT, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 8 vs. PRO, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 9 @ BRI, 3:00 p.m.

Friday, March 14 @ SYR, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 15 vs. SYR, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 16 vs. PRO, 3:05 p.m.

Wednesday, March 19 vs. HER, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, March 21 vs. MIL, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 22 @ BRI, 5:00 p.m.

Friday, March 28 vs. IA, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 29 vs. IA, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 30 @ PRO, 3:05 p.m.

APRIL:

Wednesday, April 2 @ ROC, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, April 4 @ UTC, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 5 @ LV, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, April 11 vs. BEL, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, April 12 @ WBS, 6:05 p.m.

Friday, April 18 vs. CLT, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, April 19 vs. CLT, 7:05 p.m.

