T-Birds Sign D Scott Harrington to One-Year AHL Contract

July 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that they have signed defenseman Scott Harrington to a one-year AHL contract for the 2024-25 season.

Harrington, 31, has skated in 255 NHL games in his career with Pittsburgh, Toronto, Columbus, San Jose, and Anaheim, posting 49 points (11g, 38a) and 87 penalty minutes. A native of Kingston, Ont., Harrington was originally selected by the Penguins in the second round (54th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft.

In 198 career AHL games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Toronto, Cleveland, and San Jose, he has posted 47 points (11g, 36a) and 112 penalty minutes. Before turning pro, Harrington helped lead the London Knights to two Ontario Hockey League championships in 2012 and 2013, serving as captain for the second of back-to-back crowns.

