Vance Lederman Named Winner of Thomas Ebright Award

July 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The American Hockey League has selected Vance Lederman, chief financial officer for the Syracuse Crunch, as the winner of the Thomas Ebright Award at the 2024 Awards Gala during the Board of Governors' Annual Meeting at Hilton Head Island, S.C.

The Thomas Ebright Award was awarded to Lederman in recognition of career contributions to the AHL.

Lederman has been part of the Crunch organization since its inception 30 years ago, currently serving as its senior vice president of business operations and chief financial officer. His unique, effervescent personality has made him an integral liaison between the front office and the Crunch's fans, corporate partners, players, coaches and NHL partners in Tampa Bay. Through the years, Lederman has been a driving force behind many tentpole events to ensure the organization's vibrancy and strength in the Syracuse community, including the first outdoor game in AHL history, the first pro hockey game ever at the iconic Carrier Dome and two AHL All-Star Classics.

The Thomas Ebright Award honors Tom Ebright, the former owner and governor of the Baltimore Skipjacks and Portland Pirates who passed away in 1997.

