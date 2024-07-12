Belleville Sens Sign Forward Keean Washkaruk to a One-Year American Hockey League Contract

July 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are announcing today that the team has signed forward Keean Washkaruk to a one-year, one-way, American Hockey League contract for the 2024-25 season.

Drafted by St. Louis in the 5th round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft (155th overall), Washkaruk has spent his entire professional career in the Blues' organization, playing the past three seasons with their American Hockey League affiliate in Springfield. Washkaruk had 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 63 games for the Thunderbirds this past season, and has collected 46 points (27 goals, 19 assists) in 175 career AHL games.

A native of Waterloo, Ontario, the 22-year-old played his junior hockey with the Mississauga Steelheads of the Ontario Hockey League and has represented Canada at both the IIHF World Under 17 Hockey Challenge and the IIHF World Under 18 Hockey Championships.

