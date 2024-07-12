Reign Sign Goaltender Dryden McKay

July 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, Calif. - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the LA Kings, announced the signing of goaltender Dryden McKay Friday to an AHL contract for the 2024-25 season.

McKay, 26, joins Ontario to begin his third professional year after spending his first two campaigns with the AHL's Toronto Marlies and ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers. During 2023-24 McKay suited up for 35 games with Newfoundland where he compiled a 0.897 save percentage. As a rookie in 2022-23, McKay went 19-10-1 in 33 ECHL appearances and suited up for 12 contests in the Kelly Cup Playoffs where he went 8-3 with a 2.72 goals-against average.

During a stellar 4-year NCAA career at Minnesota State from 2018-22, the netminder appeared in 140 games, posting a combined 113-20-4 record with a 1.46 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage and 34 shutouts.

In his final season with the Mavericks in 2021-22, McKay posted a 38-5-0 record with a 1.31 goals-against average and a .931 save percentage in 43 games. He was the recipient of the 2022 Hobey Baker Award and was also named the CCHA Player of the Year, CCHA Goaltender of the Year and First Team All-CCHA. He also established NCAA Division 1 men's hockey records for single season wins (38) and career shutouts (34).

McKay helped lead Minnesota State to NCAA Tournament appearances in 2019, 2021 and 2022. They also captured conference tournament championships in all three seasons and advanced to the Frozen Four in 2021 and 2022. The 5-11, 175-pound native of Downers Grove, Ill., also spent two seasons in the USHL with the Madison Capitols from 2016-18.

