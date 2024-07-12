Penguins Ink Blueliner Mats Lindgren

July 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed defenseman Mats Lindgren to an American Hockey League contract for the 2024-25 season.

Lindgren was drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the fourth round (106th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. Unsigned by the Sabres, the 19-year-old rearguard will embark on his first pro season this year with the Penguins.

Last season, Lindgren led Red Deer Rebels defensemen with 34 assists and 41 points while producing a junior career-high seven goals. In 220 career WHL games with Red Deer and the Kamloops Blazers, Lindgren amassed 24 goals and 105 assists for 129 points. Furthermore, in 38 WHL playoff games, he produced 21 points (3G-18A).

Born in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Lindgren is the son of former NHL forward Mats Lindgren. The elder Mats skated in 387 NHL games for the Edmonton Oilers, New York Islanders and Vancouver Canucks, gathering 54 goals and 74 assists for 128 points.

Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 2024-25 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

