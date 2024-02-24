Game Day: Wranglers Battle the Moose
February 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
The Wranglers faceoff against the Moose on Saturday night at the Canada Life Centre looking to sweep the weekend series in Manitoba.
Calgary currently sits in fourth place in the Pacific Division with a record of 27-16-4-2 and, with 60 points, are just one point back of second place.
Puck drop: 5pm MST.
WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:
DATE TIME (MST) OPPONENT VENUE
Feb. 24, 2024 5:00pm @ Manitoba Canada Life Centre
Mar.1, 2024 7:00pm vs Colorado Scotiabank Saddledome
Head-2-Head:
The Wranglers and Moose have faced each other seven times this season, with Calgary taking the edge in the season series (4-3).
Calgary skated to a 5-2 win on Friday night in Winnipeg, due in large part to a 31-save performance from Dustin Wolf between the pipes and a two-point night from Matt Coronato (1g,1a).
Coronato scored the Wranglers third shorthanded goal against the Moose this season, with Wolf picking up the primary assist.
WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Cole Schwindt
Keep your eye on Cole Schwindt tonight.
Schwindt has goals in each of his last three games for the Wranglers and has recorded 23 points (11g,12a) in 43 games this season.
In six games against the Moose, Schwindt has notched five goals and eight points.
ONE TIMERS:
(D) Gabriel Chicione was added to the roster on a PTO.
(F) Matt Coronato leads the Wranglers in scoring with 39 points (15g,24a) in 37 games.
(G) Dustin Wolf recorded his 20th win of the season on Friday night.
(F) William Stromgren has three points (2g,1a) in his last four games.
