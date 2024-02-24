Wolves Tipped by Admirals 5-4
February 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
MILWAUKEE-The Chicago Wolves took the ice against the Central Division-leading Admirals on Saturday night in Milwaukee.
Rocco Grimaldi had a goal and an assist, Mitch Vande Sompel, Cory Conacher and Cole Schneider also scored for the Wolves but Cal O'Reilly tallied two goals in the third period to lift the Admirals to a 5-4 victory at UW-Milwaukee Arena.
The triumph was the Admirals' 19th in a row, the second-longest win streak in American Hockey League history. The Wolves dropped their third consecutive contest.
Milwaukee opened the scoring when Cody Hodgson scored on a breakaway late in the first period.
The Wolves tied it at 1-1 a short time later when Vande Sompel took a feed from Kyle Marino and wired a one-timer from above the right circle that sailed past Admirals goaltender Troy Grosenick. Marino and Ryan Wagner earned assists on Vande Sompel's second goal of the season.
Zach L'Heureux's power-play goal with less than a second remaining in the opening period gave Milwaukee a 2-1 advantage heading into the intermission.
The Admirals extended the lead to 3-1 on Joakim Kemel's goal but the Wolves answered right back on Conacher's fifth goal of the season. The veteran forward got a stick on a blast from Griffin Mendel to redirect the puck by Grosenick. Mendel and Grimaldi recorded helpers on the score that pulled the Wolves to within 3-2.
The Wolves kept coming and tied it midway through the third on Schneider's goal from in close. The veteran forward gloved a puck out of midair, dropped it at his skates and batted it past Grosenick. Dominic Franco and Cavan Fitzgerald assisted on Schneider's seventh tally of the season.
O'Reilly then struck for a pair of goals to make it 5-3 Admirals before Grimaldi cut the deficit to a score with an extra attacker on the ice. The veteran fired a shot from the top of the right circle into the back of the net to end the scoring.
Adam Scheel (29 saves) suffered the loss in goal for the Wolves while Grosenick (28 saves) earned the win for the Admirals.
Chicago fell to 17-26-3-2 on the season while Milwaukee moved to 36-10-1-0.
Next up: The Wolves host the Iowa Wild on Sunday (3 p.m.) at Allstate Arena.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 24, 2024
- T-Birds' Misfortune Spoils Dean's Dazzling Night - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Penguins Post 4-1 Win on Military Appreciation Night - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Penguins Win Over Islanders, 4-1 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wolves Tipped by Admirals 5-4 - Chicago Wolves
- Texas Ends Road Trip with Loss at Grand Rapids - Texas Stars
- Crunch Fall to Senators, 4-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Barracuda Clipped by Canucks, 5-2 - San Jose Barracuda
- Pierrick Dubé Makes NHL Debut with Capitals - Hershey Bears
- Lycksell and Brink Drive Crazy Comeback - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Day: Wranglers Battle the Moose - Calgary Wranglers
- Canucks Sweep 3 Game Road Series with 5-2 Win over the San Jose Barracuda - Abbotsford Canucks
- Checkers Lose Overtime Thriller to Lehigh Valley, 6-5 - Charlotte Checkers
- Morning Skate Report: February 24, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Taylor Gauthier Reassigned to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack Release D Chris Cameron and F Cameron Hillis from PTO's - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Preview: Third Matchup of the Week Between Hogs and Wild - Rockford IceHogs
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Defenseman Zachary Massicotte from Orlando Solar Bears, Sign Defenseman Darian Skeoch to PTO - Syracuse Crunch
- Arizona Hockey Legend Shane Doan Joins Today's Hockey Day Festivities - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game #49: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Bakersfield Condors - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Rockford IceHogs - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Condors at Tucson, 6 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Americans, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Max Crozier, Assign Forward Alex Barré-Boulet to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Wranglers Down Moose - Calgary Wranglers
- Bridgeport Islanders Visit Penguins at 6:05 p.m. - Bridgeport Islanders
- Reign Triumph Over Firebirds - Ontario Reign
- Condors Take Series Opener 3-2 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Earn Point in Shootout Loss to Canucks - San Jose Barracuda
- The Canucks Secure Their Third Straight Victory in a 5-4 Shootout Win - Abbotsford Canucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Wolves Stories
- Wolves Tipped by Admirals 5-4
- Wolves Blanked by Red-Hot Admirals 4-0
- Wolves Topped by Monsters 6-3
- Wolves Tip Monsters 4-3 in Shootout
- Wolves Blanked by IceHogs 4-0