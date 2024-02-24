Griffins Notch 14th Consecutive Point With 4-1 Victory Over Texas

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Jonatan Berggren and Elmer Soderblom combined for two goals in 13 seconds during the second period, which helped push the Grand Rapids Griffins' point streak to 14 games with a 4-1 victory over the Texas Stars at Van Andel Arena on Saturday.

Grand Rapids last reached a 14-game point streak (10-0-2-2) during a 15-game run from Nov. 18-Dec. 26, 2015 (15-0-0-0). It has been roughly eight years since the Griffins have sported a home contest point streak (6-0-2-1) of nine games, as it last occurred when the team earned a point in 15 consecutive outings at Van Andel Arena from Nov. 11, 2015-Jan. 17, 2016 (14-0-1-0). Since Dec. 31, Berggren has been above a point per game with 21 points (10-11--21) in 19 contests. Simon Edvinsson collected a tally, which added to the defender's team-leading points by a defenseman with 26 (7-19--26). In his 400th contest with Grand Rapids, Dominik Shine picked up a goal. Michael Hutchinson stretched his point streak to six outings (4-0-2) after he denied the Stars more than one tally with a .957 save percentage (22-of-23).

Texas returned the favor from the Griffins' fastest goal scored on the season from Wednesday's contest when Christian Kyrou rang a shot off the crossbar from the top of the left circle, which bounced behind Hutchinson and into the net 44 seconds into the game. The Stars' tally was the fastest Grand Rapids allowed this season.

The Griffins struck back and then took the lead with the team's fastest consecutive goals this season in the first half of the middle frame. Berggren netted the first tally when he put a bullet past the blocker side of Remi Poirier from the top of the left circle with 12:28 remaining. Soderblom then netted the go-ahead goal just 13 seconds after Berggren's tally, as he hammered a slapshot into the back of the net from the right circle at 7:45.

Grand Rapids extended its lead in the third period when Edvinsson inched in on Poirier and found twine with a left-circle rip with 13:20 remaining. Roughly three minutes after Texas signaled for Poirier to leave his net at 16:30, Shine put the game on ice with an empty-net goal from the top of the right circle with 18 seconds remaining for a 4-1 victory over the Stars.

- Grand Rapids' showdown against Milwaukee tomorrow will feature two teams that have not lost in regulation in a combined 33 contests.

- Tonight's victory concluded an eight-game season series against Texas, which saw the Griffins go 3-4-1-0 against the Stars.

- Nine different Griffins picked up a point in the game.

Texas 1 0 0 - 1

Grand Rapids 0 2 2 - 4

1st Period-1, Texas, Kyrou 5 (Bourque), 0:44. Penalties-Grushnikov Tex (high-sticking), 5:56; Berggren Gr (tripping), 8:04; Viro Gr (slashing), 10:51; Petrovic Tex (tripping), 13:26.

2nd Period-2, Grand Rapids, Berggren 17 (Viro), 7:32. 3, Grand Rapids, Soderblom 7 (Johansson, Hanas), 7:45. Penalties-Karow Tex (holding), 16:20; Berggren Gr (hooking), 18:26.

3rd Period-4, Grand Rapids, Edvinsson 7 (L'Esperance, Rafferty), 6:40. 5, Grand Rapids, Shine 7 19:42 (EN). Penalties-Blumel Tex (high-sticking), 9:51.

Shots on Goal-Texas 10-5-8-23. Grand Rapids 12-13-13-38.

Power Play Opportunities-Texas 0 / 3; Grand Rapids 0 / 4.

Goalies-Texas, Poirier 13-10-3 (37 shots-34 saves). Grand Rapids, Hutchinson 12-8-3 (23 shots-22 saves).

A-10,128

1. GR Soderblom (game-winner); 2. GR Berggren (goal); 3. GR Hutchinson (W, 22 saves)

Grand Rapids: 24-15-5-3 (56 pts.) / Sun., Feb. 25 vs. Milwaukee 5 p.m.

Texas: 24-20-3-2 (53 pts.) / Tue., Feb. 27 vs. San Diego 7 p.m. CST

