Limoges Lifts Bears to 2-1 OT Win Over Amerks
February 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - Alex Limoges matched a franchise record with his third sudden-death goal of the season to break a 1-1 tie and lift the Hershey Bears (41-9-0-3) to a 2-1 overtime victory over the Rochester Americans (24-18-6-2) on Saturday night in front of a crowd of 10,579 at GIANT Center.
Limoges' game-winner tied Bears Hall of Famer Dunc Fisher, who also netted three sudden-death overtime tallies for the Chocolate and White in the 1953-54 campaign. Hershey is now 8-0 in games decided in the five-minute extra frame this season.
The Bears finished their regular-season series with Rochester with a 2-0-0-0 record; Hershey improved to 8-2-0-1 against clubs from the North Division. Hershey has earned points in its last five games (4-0-0-1) and has won a season-high seven consecutive home games. The Chocolate and White concluded their February schedule with a 6-2-0-1 record.
Rochester struck first with a power-play goal at 17:47 of the first period when Isak Rosen knocked a rebound past Hunter Shepard.
The Bears leveled the score at 2:38 of the second period when Bogdan Trineyev ripped a shot from the left circle into the top-left corner of the net of Devon Levi for his eighth of the season. The goal marked Trineyev's third consecutive game with a goal. Chase Priskie and Kevin O'Neil assisted on the tally; it was the first point of the season with Hershey for O'Neil.
The game remained tied through the end of regulation, but Limoges sealed it for Hershey 1:20 into the extra frame just as a Bears power play expired, as the forward made his way to the front of the net and knocked in a rebound from Priskie for his 15th overall goal this season. Joe Snively earned a secondary assist on the goal.
Shots finished 39-25 in favor of the Bears, marking a new season-high for the hosts. Shepard went 24-for-25 for his 21st win of the season for Hershey, a new AHL career-high for the goaltender; Levi took the overtime loss for Rochester with a 37-for-39 effort. The Bears went 0-for-4 on the power play; the Americans went 1-for-7 with the man advantage.
The Bears continue the 2023-24 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they host the Utica Comets on Saturday, March 2 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center for Penn State Health Drawstring Bag Night. All fans in attendance will receive a Bears drawstring bag, courtesy of Penn State Health.
