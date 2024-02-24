Wolf Pack Release D Chris Cameron and F Cameron Hillis from PTO's

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the Wolf Pack have released defenseman Chris Cameron and forward Cameron Hillis from their professional tryout agreements (PTO).

Both players will be returned to the ECHL's Indy Fuel.

Cameron, 24, has appeared in 47 games with the Fuel this season, scoring 12 points (2 g, 10 a). He has amassed 101 penalty minutes, good for 15th in the ECHL. During the 2022-23 campaign, Cameron skated in 66 games with the Fuel and collected a career-high five goals, eleven assists, 16 points, and 141 PIMs.

In addition, Cameron appeared in two games with the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals. The 6'4" defenseman made his AHL debut against the Wolf Pack on December 14th, 2022, in Milwaukee.

The native of Grosse Pointe Woods, MI, has skated in 150 career ECHL games with the Fuel, scoring 34 points (9 g, 25 a).

Hillis, 23, has appeared in 49 games with the Fuel this season. He has scored 52 points (17 g, 35 a), which leads the club. The native of Oshawa, ON, is tied for the team lead in goals with 17 and leads the Fuel in assists with 35.

The 5'9", 174-pound forward was tied for eighth in scoring in the ECHL this season at the time of his signing.

Hillis has appeared in 111 career ECHL games with the Fuel and Trois-Rivieres Lions, scoring 113 points (36 g, 77 a). He has also skated in 62 career AHL games with the Wolf Pack, Rockford IceHogs, and Laval Rocket. He's scored 12 points (6 g, 6 a) in the AHL.

He skated in two games with the Wolf Pack during his PTO, making his team debut on February 22nd against the Cleveland Monsters.

Hillis made his NHL debut with the Montréal Canadiens on January 1st, 2022, in a game against the Florida Panthers.

He was selected in the third round, 66th overall, by the Canadiens in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

