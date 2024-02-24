Arizona Hockey Legend Shane Doan Joins Today's Hockey Day Festivities

Tucson, Arizona - Arizona hockey hero Shane Doan will participate in today's Hockey Day In Southern Arizona as a member of the Coyotes/Roadrunners Alumni who will take on the University of Arizona Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. from Tucson Arena before the Roadrunners will host the Bakersfield Condors at 7 p.m. wearing throwback jerseys from the Phoenix Roadrunners of the 1970s.

Added to the Alumni roster, Doan the former Coyotes captain spent 20 seasons with the Coyotes, playing in 1540 total NHL games. He is the father of Roadrunners All-Star forward Josh Doan, who leads Tucson in scoring during his rookie season with 35 points in 47 games and is second overall among AHL rookies with 21 goals.

The Roadrunners will be wearing throwback jerseys from the Phoenix Roadrunners who played in Arizona from 1967-1974 as part of the Western Hockey League (WHL), 1974-1977 in the World Hockey Association (WHA), 1977-1979 in the Pacific Hockey League (PHL), 1989-1997 in the International Hockey League (IHL) and 2005-2009 in the ECHL. Portions of the proceeds from the postgame jersey auction will benefit the University of Arizona Hockey Team and Roadrunners Community Efforts.

The Alumni Game Roster will also include:

(Forwards)

Mike Sillinger: With Coyotes 2003-04

Mike Vukonich: With Roadrunners 1991-1994

Lindsay Carson: 373 NHL games with Philadelphia and Hartford

Chuck Kobasew: 601 NHL games with Calgary, Boston, Minnesota, Colorado and Pittsburgh

Steve Bozek: 641 NHL games with Los Angeles, Calgary, St. Louis, Vancouver and Calgary

Ray Whitney: With Coyotes 2010-2012

Michael Grabner: With Coyotes 2018-2020

Dave Scatchard: With Coyotes 2005-2007

(Defense)

Rob Cowie: With Roadrunners 1994-1996

Jason Demers: 700 career NHL games and with Coyotes from 2017-2020.

J.J. Daigneault: With Coyotes 1998-2000

Mike Commodore: 484 NHL games with New Jersey, Calgary, Carolina, Columbus, Detroit and Tampa Bay

Mike DeAngelis: With Phoenix Mustangs 1999-2001

Garnet Exelby: 408 NHL games with Atlanta and Toronto

(Goalie)

Mark Schacker: with Arizona State University (ACHA) 2008-2012

Coaches:

Greg Adams: Played for Coyotes 1998-2000

Wayne McBean 211 NHL games with New York Islanders and Winnipeg Jets

Tim Watters: Played for Roadrunners 1991-1994 (741 NHL games with Winnipeg and Los Angeles)

