Penguins Win Over Islanders, 4-1

February 24, 2024







WILKES-BARRE, Penn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (15-28-6-1), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, suffered a 4-1 loss to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (27-18-7-1) at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on Saturday.

Karson Kuhlman scored his ninth goal of the season early in the third period, while Jakub Skarek (4-18-5) made 26 saves. Julien Gauthier and Otto Koivula had assists.

The Penguins notched the first two goals and the last two goals on Saturday, earning multi-point contributions from Jonathan Gruden and Dmitri Samorukov along the way. That duo connected for the first tally just 2:03 into the contest when Samorukov drove to the net through the right circle and wedged a pass to the back post for Gruden, who beat Skarek for his 13th goal of the season.

Jagger Joshua added another goal 48 seconds later after Max Cajkovic's right-wing shot was blocked at the doorstep, producing a rebound for Joshua in tight. His sixth goal of the season and second against the Islanders came while Skarek fell to his right but couldn't block it away.

Hudson Fasching, who was assigned by the New York Islanders for conditioning on Friday, nearly pulled Bridgeport back within one in the final half-second of the period, but the officials ruled that time had expired. Fasching slammed home a rebound just as the horn sounded, and it was initially ruled a goal on the ice, but the referees overturned their call following video review.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton outshot Bridgeport 13-11 in the second period but the game remained 2-0 entering the third. Gauthier was denied a penalty-shot goal at 16:40 of the second, firing a wrister off the left post after beating the blocker of goaltender Magnus Hellberg (9-7-2).

Kuhlman solved Hellberg 4:17 into the third period using a sharp sequence of passing over the Penguins' line that led to a rebound near the crease. Koivula, Gauthier, and Kuhlman all connected passes while heading towards the net, ending with Gauthier's feed from the right circle that forced a rebound for Kuhlman. He finished the play by lifting the puck over Hellberg's shoulder.

The Penguins answered 27 seconds later on Samorukov's left-wing shot that beat a sliding Skarek at 4:44. His fourth goal of the season gave Wilkes-Barre/Scranton a 3-1 lead and they ended the scoring at 18:06 when Matt Filipe collected an empty-net tally immediately after his tripping penalty expired.

The Islanders went 0-for-3 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the kill.

Next Time Out: The Islanders return to Total Mortgage Arena tomorrow afternoon with a 3 p.m. matinee against the Springfield Thunderbirds. Bridgeport is 5-2-2-0 against Springfield this season and has points in five straight meetings (3-0-2-0). Tickets are available now and all kids 12 and younger get in for just $10 each at the Yale New Haven Health Box Office. Doors open at 2 p.m.

All of the action can be seen live on AHLTV.com or heard for free via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network, beginning with the Connecticut Lottery Pregame Countdown at 2:45 p.m.

