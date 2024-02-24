Wranglers Down Moose

A win in the 'Peg.

The Wranglers downed the Manitoba Moose 5-2 on Friday night at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg.

Colton Poolman opened the scoring for Calgary, while Will Riedell and Alex Gallant picked up their first goals of the campaign.

Matt Coronato notched a shorthanded goal and added an assist and Cole Schwindt tallied his 11th of the season and now has three goals in three games for the Wranglers.

Dustin Wolf (20-7-3-4) picked up his 20th win of the season with a 31-save performance which included notching an assist. (1a)

The Wranglers opened the scoring at the 19:11 mark of the period as Rory Kerins sent a shot on net and Poolman managed to get a piece of the puck before it bounced into the net.

1-0 after 20 minutes.

Calgary took over in the second period, scoring three times in the middle frame.

At the 8:04 mark, Riedell walked over the blueline and sent a quick wrist-shot past Moose' netminder Thomas Milic to extend the Wranglers lead. 2-0.

Then, at 12:48, Jonathan Aspirot directed a shot towards the crease that dribbled out front where Gallant pounced and deposited the loose puck into the net. 3-0.

Coronato added a shorthanded tally late in the frame at 19:50 to round out the scoring in the period.

4-0 after 40 minutes.

It didn't take long for the Wranglers to add to their lead in the third period.

As Coronato worked his way off the half-wall, he sent a perfect pass to Schwindt who was open at the side of the net and fired the puck into the yawning cage. 5-0.

The Moose would add a couple of tallies in the final frame courtesy of Jeff Mallot, who scored both goals for Manitoba.

However, it was too little too late as Wolf shut the door the rest of the way to preserve the victory.

