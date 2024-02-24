Preview: Third Matchup of the Week Between Hogs and Wild

ROCKFORD, Ill. - After back-to-back wins, the IceHogs look to defend home ice once again tonight against the Iowa Wild. Tonight is the third matchup of the week between Rockford and Iowa after the two teams met at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa on Monday and Wednesday.

SATURDAY, FEB. 24 AT 7PM: LUKAS REICHEL BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY

The first 2,500 fans will receive a bobblehead current IceHogs forward Lukas Reichel!

Life Decisions Shoe Drive

The IceHogs are honored to partner with Life Decisions to assist with their "Shoe Us the Love" shoe drive! Starting at this Friday's IceHogs game, donate your gently worn used and new shoes. Collected shoes will help support Life Decisions and will be given a second life by those in need through #microenterprise. You can also drop off shoes at the BMO Center lobby through Feb. 25 or at other locations in Rockford. Learn more about Life Decisions at lifedecisions.net and if you are coming to the games this weekend please consider supporting the cause!

2023-24 Season Records

Rockford: 21-21-5-2, 49 points (4th, Central Division)

Iowa: 18-28-1-2, 39 points (5th, Central Division)

Last Game: 5-3 Win vs. Texas (Feb. 23)

The IceHogs prevailed in a back-and-forth affair last night against the Texas Stars. After three goals in the third, Rockford came away with a 5-3 decision. Bryce Kindopp picked up his third goal of the season to lead off the scoring, but two goals 53 seconds apart from Texas in the second period gave the Stars the upper hand.

Late in period two, Rem Pitlick buried his second IceHogs goal of the season to tie the game. From there, Wyatt Kaiser scored his third pro goal in the third period and Anders Bjork added a deflection on a Nolan Allan shot to extend the Rockford lead. Matej Blumel scored a 6-on-5 goal late in regulation, but Drew Commesso hung on to claim his 10th win of the season with 29 saves.

Last Game vs. Iowa: 3-1 Win (Feb. 21)

On Wednesday, Rockford claimed a 3-1 win over Iowa at Wells Fargo Arena. The Hogs scored in each period and held the Wild to just 13 shots through the first two periods of play. Iowa pushed back in the third period by outshooting Rockford 11-3 and scoring their first goal of the game, but Jaxson Stauber stood tall with 23 saves.

Penalty Kill

Rockford's PK has been outstanding over the last month of games. The Hogs have allowed only three power-play goals in their last 16 games and have successfully killed of 41 of 44 shorthanded chances (93.2%) in that span. Last night against Texas, the second-best power play in the league, Rockford stayed away from the box and was a perfect 2-for-2 on the kill. The last man-advantage goal given up by the IceHogs came during a 6-on-5 delayed penalty on Feb. 9 against Texas. Rockford is a perfect 19-for-19 on the kill in the seven games since then.

Krafty Kaiser

Rookie defenseman Wyatt Kaiser recorded his first professional multi-point game with a goal and an assist last night against Texas. After missing five games while in concussion protocol in late January, Kaiser has six points (2G, 4A) in the eight games since returning.

Reichel Returns

On Sunday, it was announced that Lukas Reichel was assigned to the IceHogs after posting 10 points (3G, 7A) in 50 NHL games with the Blackhawks. This season has marked Reichel's longest run in the NHL to date, and the forward has now tabbed 26 total points (10G, 16A) in 84 NHL games through the past three seasons. Reichel ranked fourth in scoring for Rockford last season with 51 points (20G, 31A) in 55 games, and the Nuremburg, Germany native set a rookie scoring record for the Hogs in 2021-22 when he recorded 57 points (21G, 36A) in 56 games. Reichel was selected 17th overall by the Blackhawks in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Stauber's Success

Jaxson Stauber became the first-ever AHL goaltender to score a goal and record a shutout in the same game when he blanked Chicago with 24 saves and hit the back of an empty net with a minute left in regulation last night. Stauber became just the 23rd AHL goaltender to score a goal, joining his father Robb on the list. Robb scored a goalie goal with the Rochester Americans in the 1995-96 season. Stauber is also just the second Rockford goaltender in the IceHogs' AHL era to score a goal. Collin Delia recorded a goal for the Hogs on Dec. 17, 2021 against the Texas Stars. On Wednesday, the Iowa Wild scored their first goal against Stauber at the 12:49 mark of the third period, ending what was a 137:28 shutout streak for the netminder that started on Feb. 10 against Chicago in the second period. The second-year man out of Providence College has won his last three games and has allowed just two goals in that span for a .969 save percentage in that stretch.

2023-24 Head-to-Head Schedule (All Times Central)

Fri., Oct. 27 vs Iowa: W 6-2 - Recap, Highlights

Fri., Nov. 10 vs Iowa: L 4-2 - Recap, Highlights

Sat., Nov. 18 @ Iowa: W 4-3 - Recap, Highlights

Sun., Nov. 19 @ Iowa: W 3-1 - Recap, Highlights

Tue., Dec. 5 @ Iowa: L 6-1 - Recap, Highlights

Fri., Dec. 15 vs Iowa: L 2-1 - Recap, Highlights

Sat., Dec. 16 vs Iowa: W 6-2 - Recap, Highlights

Sat., Jan. 20 vs Iowa: W 4-1 - Recap, Highlights

Mon., Feb. 19 @ Iowa: L 3-1 -Recap, Highlights

Wed., Feb. 21 @ Iowa: W 3-1 - Recap, Highlights

Sat., Feb. 24 vs Iowa

Tue., Apr. 9 @ Iowa

IceHogs vs Iowa, All-Time

54-40-11-5

