Barracuda Earn Point in Shootout Loss to Canucks

February 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, Ca - The San Jose Barracuda (17-24-8-1) put 44 shots on net on Friday night at Tech CU Arena but would ultimately fall, 5-4, in a shootout to the Abbotsford Canucks (26-17-3-2).

In the defeat, Anthony Vincent recorded his first two-point game of his career and now has three points (2+1=3) in three games since returning to the lineup for the first time since early November.

In the first, at 5:26, the Canucks opened the scoring when Cole McWard (3) ripped a shot under the right arm of Georgi Romanov. After Abbotsford took two minors on the same shift, Thomas Bordeleau (10) leveled the score at 10:14 during a five-on-three power play. Just over four minutes later, Tanner Kaspick (5) backhanded in a rebound from in tight to give the Barracuda their first lead. Less than 30 seconds later, Vasily Podkolzin (15) one timed in a John Stevens feed to tie the score at 2-2. With time running down on the first, Jacob Peterson intercepted the puck at his blueline, rushed up the left wing, and swung a back-post pass to Vincent (2) who directed in the Cuda's first shorthanded goal since Nov. 12 and just the team's third shorty of the season.

In the second, Romanov was brilliant, making five different point-blank saves but at 3:32, Stevens managed to tie the score at 3-3 while on the power play.

In the third, even at three aside, the Canucks took their lead back as Filip Johansson (4) blasted a shot off the post and in during a delayed penalty at 7:46, but the Barracuda managed to tie the score when Jack Studnicka (4) spun in an airborne puck at 12:36 from just above the crease. After the Cuda tied it, no more goals would be scored after that point so the game would go to overtime.

In the extra session, the Barracuda outshot the Canucks 6-1 and Nathan Todd hit the crossbar but neither team could win it. In the shootout, the Canucks would claim the second point when Linus Karlsson scored the only goal in the bottom of the third round.

The Barracuda close out their homestand on Saturday afternoon against the Canucks (2 p.m.) and in the process finish their four-game season series with Abbotsford. For tickets and more info, go to sjbarracuda.com.

