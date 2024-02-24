Silver Knights Shut Out By Eagles For Second Straight Game

The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Colorado Eagles, 2-0, on the road on Saturday evening.

Stienburg put the Eagles on the board early in the first period. Middleton then doubled Colorado's lead five minutes into the second.

The third period remained scoreless throughout.

The Silver Knights will return to home ice on Friday, March 1, for the first of two games against the Tucson Roadrunners. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT.

