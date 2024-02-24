Syracuse Crunch Recall Defenseman Zachary Massicotte from Orlando Solar Bears, Sign Defenseman Darian Skeoch to PTO

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have recalled defenseman Zachary Massicotte from the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, General Manager Stacy Roest announced today. Additionally, the Crunch have signed defenseman Darian Skeoch to a professional tryout contract.

Massicotte, 22, has appeared in 11 games with the Crunch this season recording one assist. He has also played in 26 games with the Solar Bears tallying two goals and six assists. Last season, the 6-foot-4, 218-pound blueliner skated in four games with the Belleville Senators and 57 contests with the Allen Americans of the ECHL posting six goals and 13 assists.

Massicotte was signed to a one-year AHL contract by the Crunch this season.

Skeoch, 26, has played in 25 games with the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL this season tallying four assists. He has also skated in 12 games with the Savannah Ghost Pirates recording one assist. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound blueliner has appeared in 155 career ECHL games with the Thunder, Ghost Pirates, Allen Americans and Indy Fuel since 2020 earning 21 total points (3g, 18a).

