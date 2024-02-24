Checkers Lose Overtime Thriller to Lehigh Valley, 6-5

The Checkers dropped a heartbreaker Saturday night, coming up on the wrong end of a 6-5 overtime thriller.

It was a low-scoring affair through 40 minutes, with the Checkers holding onto a 2-1 advantage thanks to strikes from Patrick Giles and Mackie Samoskevich, but things exploded in the third.

Justin Sourdif notched a power-play goal early in the third, but it was the Phantoms' special team efforts that turned the tide. Lehigh Valley cashed in for three goals around Sourdif's tally - two on the man advantage and one shorthanded - to deadlock the score with seven minutes to play.

Wilmer Skoog came through in the clutch with his second marker on the night to put Charlotte ahead shortly after, but the Phantoms punched back once again to even the score with under a minute to play.

Skoog appeared to be the hero at the final buzzer, but his attempt was ruled to have come after time expired, and the contest continued to overtime.

The home side held most of the chance in the extra frame - including a full power play - but couldn't quite put an end to things. Then with 15 ticks remaining Bobby Brink converted an odd-man rush for Lehigh Valley, securing the extra standings point for the visitors.

QUOTES

Coach Geordie Kinnear on the game

I thought it was a good hockey game. We ended up losing at the end there, and we had some young mistakes in the third period that kind of allowed them to get back into it. It was a good hockey game, and we felt in overtime that it's not like we didn't have our chances to win.

Kinnear on the amount of penalties for both teams

It's hard for me to wrap my head around that to be honest. There's not a lot going on, it's a good hockey game and then all of the sudden now we're getting into a lot of penalties - both teams. They won the special teams battle.

Kinnear on losing the lead in the third period

It's a good hockey game that we ended up losing. It's a playoff game if you look at the lineup, pretty good lineups, a good hockey team that came back, and that's hockey nowadays. We didn't do a great job with it, but you're kidding yourself if you think you're always going to go in the third period and shut it down. Move forward, learn from it. You've got to stay out of the box obviously, but a good hockey game and we lost.

NOTES

The Checkers have points in five consecutive games (3-0-2). They also have points in five straight against Lehigh Valley (2-0-3) ... This was Skoog's first career multi-goal game. He ranks sixth on the team in goals (10) despite playing in just 27 of the team's 50 games ... Each team had six power plays tonight, with Lehigh Valley scoring twice and the Checkers once ... Samoskevich has six points (2g, 4a) in his last five games ... Sourdif has five points (3g, 2a) in his last four ... The Checkers have scored five goals in consecutive games ... Alexander True has assists and points in his last three games (3a) ... Lucas Carlsson has points in eight straight games (2g, 7a), marking his longest streak of the season and the longest active streak in the league. It also ties his carer long set last season ... McAllister has four points in his last four games (2g, 2a) ... The Checkers have allowed nine shorthanded goals this season, tied for third most in the league ... Checkers scratches included forwards Riley Bezeau, Skyler Brind'Amour and Brendan Perlini; defensemen Dennis Cesana and Calle Sjalin; and goaltenders Mack Guzda and Ludovic Waeber.

