Canucks Sweep 3 Game Road Series with 5-2 Win over the San Jose Barracuda

The Abbotsford Canucks close out their 3-game road trip with a matinee game against the San Jose Barracuda. The Canucks are looking for their 4th straight win, and looking to take home all 6 points from the road trip.

The lineup looked a bit different tonight, as they had chosen to go with an 11 and 7 formation. Remaining a trio is Sheldon Dries, Linus Karlsson, and Tristen Nielsen, and Aatu Räty and Marc Gatcomb remain just a duo on the next line. Dmitri Zlodeev and Vasily Podkolzin wing John Stevens, and Chase Wouters remains the centreman between Ty Glover and Danils Klimovich.

At the blue line, there are the same duos as yesterday with Matt Irwin and Cole McWard, Nick Cicek and Filip Johansson, and Chad Nychuk with Alex Kannok Leipert. Akito Hirose returns to the lineup as the 7th d-man after being out with an injury. Arturs Šilovs swaps places with Nikita Tolopilo tonight, and he will start in net against Magnus Chrona at the other end.

Another eventful first period, as Linus Karlsson netted one less than 2 minutes into the game, for his 12th of the season to put the Canucks up 1-0. This goal is his 4th goal in 4 games to continue his goal-per-game streak. Both teams found themselves with a man in the box, leaving them with 2 minutes of 4 on 4, where Linus Karlsson slung the puck in front of the net, and Sheldon Dries tipped it in to give the Canucks an early 2-goal lead. Sheldon Dries netted his 16th of the season, and Linus Karlsson got his 6th point in just 4 games. Just over the halfway point of the period, Ty Glover heads to the box for a tripping call, and the Barracuda capitalize as Thomas Bordeleau snaps the Canucks lead in half for his 11th of the season. The Canucks will maintain their 1 goal lead as the first period comes to a close and take it into the second.

The second period was a lot less eventful. Each team only served a penalty a piece and registered 10 shots each. The Barracuda applied about 4 minutes of straight pressure in the Canucks zone but were unable to crack Šilovs and the period concluded with the same score it began, 2-1 Canucks.

Heading into the third, the Canucks were looking to maintain their lead and avoid overtime for the third game in a row. The Barracuda had other plans as Scott Sabourin capitalized on another powerplay, and tied the game up at 2, with his 13th of the season. A consecutive penalty was called against Abbotsford, however, Aatu Räty was able to sneak the puck away and capitalize on his own rebound to score a shorthanded goal for the Canucks, for his 11th of the season, unassisted. The Canucks regained the lead, 3-2, but Chase Wouters wanted to give the team some insurance late in the third, after tipping in a shot from teammate Alex Kannok Leipert. This goal came as his 8th of the season and gave the Canucks a 2-goal lead with 6 minutes left to play. The Barracuda, not going down without a fight, pulled their goalie, but with just under 2 minutes to play, Aatu Raty dumped his 12th of the season into the empty net.

The Canucks take this one 5-2 and sweep the road trip, coming home with 6 extra points. Abbotsford returns home on Tuesday and Wednesday for their Hockey Talks and First Nations night before heading back on the road.

