Moose Double-Up On Wranglers, 4-2
February 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (19-28-1-1) rematched with the Pacific Division's Calgary Wranglers (27-17-4-2) on Saturday night at Canada Life Centre. Manitoba was coming off a 5-2 loss against Calgary on Friday.
Calgary opened the scoring with seven and a half minutes to go in the first on a goal from Cole Schwindt. The Wranglers kept the puck alive at the point and Sam Jardine lifted a shot on goal. The puck caught the stick of Schwindt in front and tumbled past Collin Delia. Manitoba was granted the only power play chance of the period, but was unable to solve Calgary's Dustin Wolf. Manitoba took to the dressing room down 1-0 after 20 minutes of play. Delia finished the period with eight saves, while Wolf countered with 17 of his own.
The Wranglers found twine again on five-on-three power play late in the second period. Jonathan Aspirot used the extra space to send the puck to Schwindt, who beat Delia with a one-timer from the side of the net. Manitoba outshot Calgary by a count of 12-11 in the middle stanza and trailed 2-0 heading into the final 20 minutes of play.
Manitoba got on the board 59 seconds into the third stanza with a goal from Axel Jonsson-Fjallby. David Gustafsson found the forward, who burned into the zone and snapped a wicked wrist shot past the glove of Wolf. The Moose tied the game at the six-minute mark of the period courtesy of Dawson Barteaux. Dominic Toninato fed the puck to the point and Barteaux fired a hard shot through traffic that redirected off a defender into the net. Manitoba pulled ahead with Jonsson-Fjallby's second goal of the period. Gustafsson laid a check and forced a Wranglers turnover. The puck was knocked to Jonsson-Fjallby, who banked the puck into the net off a skate for a 3-2 Manitoba lead. The Moose added some insurance late with a tally from Jeffrey Viel. Ville Heinola sprung the winger with a perfect flip pass behind the Calgary defence. Viel broke in and lifted a shot over Wolf's glove for a 4-2 advantage. With time dwindling, the Wranglers pulled Wolf in favour of the extra attacker. The gambit didn't pay off and the Moose held strong to capture the home victory. Delia captured the victory and ended with 23 saves, while Wolf was hit with the loss and made 37 total stops.
Quotable
Moose Forward David Gustafsson (Click for full interview)
"It was a tough game yesterday and we didn't play the day we wanted to. Today, everyone came out ready and was pissed off after that game yesterday and you could really see it in the way we played today. I'm happy we got the win tonight."
Statbook
Axel Jonsson-Fjallby's multi-goal contest was his first of the season
David Gustafsson notched his first multi-point game of the campaign
Jeffrey Viel notched his 10th goal and hit double-digits for the fourth time in his career
Every Moose skater recorded at least one shot in the contest
What's Next?
The Moose clash with the Texas Stars at Canada Life Centre on Saturday, March 2. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT. It's Manitoba's ESports Day and will feature a tournament, video games on the a gaming system giveaway.
Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.
You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sportsthe Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.
Prepared by Anthony Fusco
