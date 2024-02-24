Game #49: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Bakersfield Condors

February 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Game #49: Tucson Roadrunners (29-16-2-1) vs. Bakersfield Condors (25-17-2-2)

Time Saturday, February 24, 7:00 p.m. MST, Tucson Convention Center, Tucson, Arizona

Referees: #86 Tatu Kunto, #13 Taylor Burzminski

Linespersons: #89 Joe Mahon, #10 Kirsten Welsh

The Tucson Roadrunners enter game two of the three-game series against the Bakersfield Condors after game one ended in a 3-2 Bakersfield victory Friday night. The home team has still yet to win a game in the season series with Bakersfield up 3-2 in five games played between these two clubs. Before the game, Coyotes/Roadrunners Alumni will face off against the University of Arizona Hockey Team for a 4:30 p.m. puck drop. The Roadrunners will follow suit rocking throwback Phoenix Roadrunner uniforms for their 7:00 p.m. puck drop vs the Condors to complete the Hockey Day In Arizona doubleheader. A game ticket is good for both games.

Three things:

Defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok notched two special teams goals in Tucson's 3-2 loss on Friday; one with eight seconds left to go in the second period that was shorthanded and the other at 13:18 in the third frame on the power-play. Kolyachonok gave the Roadrunners their sixth shorthanded goal of the season; which is tied fifth in the AHL. The power-play goal was the sixth Roadrunner power-play goal in the last eight games. In addition, with an assist on Kolyachonok's shorthanded goal, forward Austin Poganski now leads the team with three shorthanded points (2 goals, 1 assist) and has a total of eleven special teams points (6 goals, 5 assists) on the year which also leads the team.

Forward John Leonard had the primary assist on Kolyachonok's shorthanded goal for his fifth point (3 goals, 2 assists) in his last six games. Leonard's 24 points (10 goals, 14 assists) in 47 games played is second on the current roster; with his points have coming in streaks. Leonard has accomplished scoring streaks of three or more games three times this year; with two of them coming in four-game streak fashion; which is his season high. Leonard can snag another three-game point streak with a score tonight.

In addition to Kolyachonok's power-play goal on Friday, the Roadrunners have scored a power-play goal in every game versus the Condors with a 5-for-24 line (20.8%). In addition, only 15 of the total 28 goals between these two teams have come 5-on-5.

What's the word?

"We've got to generate a little bit more secondary chances; I think we were too much one and done at the net, not getting the rebounds, so we have to work closer to the interior ice and move forward from there."

Tucson Defenseman and Captain Steven Kampfer on the team's Friday Night Loss and the adjustments they must make to win on Saturday.

Number to Know:

4-All four fights between the Roadrunners and Condors have all come in the three games at the TCC. Curtis Douglas has two of them, including Friday night's tilt and leads the team with seven total on the season.

Latest Transactions:

None

WE'LL DO IT LIVE:

Tonight's game will be broadcasted live on the radio on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage will begin at 6:45 p.m. MST with Roadrunners Warm-Up hosted by Jonathon Schaffer, before the "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny has all the action from the Tucson Arena. The game will also be televised on AHLtv.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.