Pierrick Dubé Makes NHL Debut with Capitals
February 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Sunrise, FL) - Forward Pierrick Dubé, recalled from the Hershey Bears by the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, Feb. 21, made his National Hockey League debut Saturday, skating in his major league premiere with the Capitals in a 3-2 overtime loss against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena. The 23-year-old skated in six shifts for 4:33 of ice time for Washington.
Dubé is the 67th Bears player to make his NHL debut with Washington since the two teams entered into an affiliation agreement prior to the 2005-06 season, and the fourth this season, following defenseman Hardy Häman Aktell (Oct. 21 at Montreal), goaltender Hunter Shepard (Oct. 25 at New Jersey), and forward Ivan Miroshnichenko (Dec. 20 vs. New York Islanders). Former Bear Mason Morelli also made his NHL debut this season, skating for the Vegas Golden Knights on Feb. 19 at San Jose.
Dubé has appeared in 50 games with the Bears this season, recording 34 points (24g, 10a). At the time of his recall, the 5'9", 185-pound forward led the Bears in goals and ranked tied for second in goal-scoring among all American Hockey League skaters. His six game-winning goals were also tied for second in the AHL.
The native of Lyon, France, was signed by Washington to a two-year, two-way entry level contract on July 2, 2023. Dubé recorded 32 points (16g, 16a) in 44 games with the Laval Rocket of the AHL last season, where he ranked first among Laval rookies in points-per-game (0.73) and plus/minus (+10). Dubé also appeared in nine games with the Trois-Rivières Lions of the ECHL in 2022-23, recording 14 points (9g, 5a). In 94 career AHL games with Hershey and Laval, Dube has registered 66 points (40g, 26a).
Prior to making his professional debut in 2021-22, Dubé recorded 149 points (75g, 74a) in 219 career games in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with the Quebec Remparts, Chicoutimi Saguenéens and Shawinigan Cataractes, including a career-high 45 points (19g, 26a) in 56 games with Quebec in 2019-20.
