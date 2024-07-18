O'Reilly Returns to Admirals on AHL Deal

July 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has signed Center Cal O'Reilly to an American Hockey League contract for the 2024-25 season.

In 2023-24, his 18th professional season and fifth with the Admirals, O'Reilly tallied 10 goals and dished out 20 assists for 30 points in 69 games and helped the team to their first Central Division Championship since 2020. During the post-season he notched six points (2g-4a) as the Ads made a run to the Western Conference Finals for the second straight season.

The Toronto, ON native became the Admirals all-time leading AHL scorer with a three-points (2g-1a) performance on February 24th against Chicago, passing former teammate Darren Haydar with for the top spot. During his legendary career in Milwaukee, O'Reilly now shows 283 points on 66 goals and 217 assists in 331 games. He is first in team AHL history in points and assists and third in games played.

A five-time AHL All-Star, including twice with the Admirals, O'Reilly has accumulated 734 career points via 166 goals and 568 assists in 954 career American Hockey League contests with the Admirals, Portland Pirates, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Utica Comets, Rochester Americans, Toronto Marlies, Iowa Wild and most recently Lehigh Valley Phantoms. He is 24th all-time in the 88-year history of the AHL in points and 12th in games played.

Including this past season, he has helped Admirals to the Calder Cup Playoffs five times and played in total of 46 games, registering six goals and 15 assists for 21 points. All told, he has played in 105 career Calder Cup playoff contests over 10 seasons, accumulating 65 points (17g-48a). He has been to the Calder Cup Finals twice, first with the Admirals in 2006 and then again with Utica in 2015 when he collected 19 points (2g-17a) and a +11 rating in 23 contests.

In addition, O'Reilly played in 145 career games in the National Hockey League, scoring 16 goals and dishing out 33 assists for 49 points with the Nashville Predators, Phoenix Coyotes, Pittsburgh Penguins, Buffalo Sabres, and Minnesota Wild.

O'Reilly and the Admirals will open the 2024-25 season on the road in Grand Rapids on Friday, October 11th before returning to Panther Arena for their home opener on Saturday, October 19th at 6 pm against the Rockford IceHogs.

