Roadrunners Announce Support Staff Additions

July 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners announced today that Jimmy McKnight has been named Assistant Athletic Trainer and Aidan McConnell has been named Assistant Equipment Manager.

McKnight joins Tucson from the WHL's Edmonton Oil Kings where he served the past three seasons as the Head Athletic Therapist. Prior to that, he was the Head Athletic Therapist and Strength Coach for the OHL's Barrie Colts from 2017-2021. He also has worked with Hockey Canada as Athletic Trainer and earned a silver medal at the 2022 World U17 Hockey Challenge and a bronze medal at the 2023 IIHF World U18 Hockey Championship. McKnight is a graduate of Brock University's Bachelor of Science and Kinesiology (BSc. Kin) program with honors. Following his time at Brock University, he attended Mount Royal University in Calgary to obtain his Post-Graduate Certificate in Athletic Therapy. He has also obtained his certificate as a Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS) and Athletic Trainer (ATC).

McConnell joins the Roadrunners after serving the last three seasons as a Visiting Locker Room Attendant for the Arizona Coyotes and as an Equipment Assistant for Arizona State University where he also graduated from the W. P. Carey School of Business, with a Bachelor of Arts, Sports Business. The Pittsburgh native grew up playing hockey before coming to the desert.

McKnight and McConnell join Head Athletic Trainer Jordan Ellis (7th season with Tucson) and Head Equipment Manager Eric Bechtol (9 season with Tucson) along with Performance Coach Parker Poore (5th season with Tucson).

Opening Night at Tucson Arena is Saturday, October 19 when the Roadrunners will host Texas. Tucson opens the regular season Friday, October 11 in Colorado.

