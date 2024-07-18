Mini Monsters Learn to Play Program Coming to Winterhurst Ice Arena

July 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND- The Cleveland Monsters announced on Thursday that the team has partnered with Ohio Hockey Project and Winterhurst Ice Arena to operate the new Mini Monsters Learn to Play program out of the Lakewood-based community ice rink beginning this September.

The new Mini Monsters Learn to Play program at Winterhust Ice Arena is designed to provide a simplified introductory hockey development pathway for boys and girls ages 4 to 8 who are eager to learn the fundamentals of hockey in a fun and supportive environment. In partnership with Ohio Hockey Project, who will provide coaching and program development, the Mini Monsters introduces young athletes to the exciting world of hockey, focusing on basic skills, teamwork, and sportsmanship. Participating coaches include Ohio Hockey Project coaches and Lakewood Community Ice Directors Brianne McLaughlin, a two-time Olympic silver medalist with the United States women's national ice hockey team, and Shannon Szabados, a three-time Olympian and two-time gold medal winner for the Canadian women's national ice hockey team. Former Monster and founder of Ohio Hockey Project Russ Sinkewich will also assist with coaching and curriculum development.

The three-month Mini Monsters program will include weekly instruction for all participants and rental of head-to-toe equipment including stick, helmet with cage, shoulder pads, elbow pads, hockey pants, shin guards, socks, neck guard, and hockey skates. The program registration fee is $200 and p articipants will also receive their own Mini Monsters hockey jersey and a ticket to a 2024-25 Monsters game, at which they will be recognized for completion of the program.

The Fall Session will begin on Monday, September 9 and ends on Monday, December 16. The Winter Session will begin on Monday, January 6 and conclude on Monday, March 31. The Fall and Winter sessions will include instruction twice a week on Monday evenings from 6:50 p.m. to 7:35 p.m. and Saturday mornings from 11:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Participants must be proficient in skating and have participated in a learn to skate program prior to enrolling in the Mini Monsters program.

"This is a great opportunity to provide children and families a convenient and accessible option to learn the basics of hockey from Winterhurst Ice Arena's Olympic-level hockey instructors," said Monsters Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer Ben Adams. "Our partners at Ohio Hockey Project and Winterhurst Ice Arena share in the Monsters vision to increase access to the game we all love."

Prior to completion of the Mini Monsters Learn to Play program, parents and children will be educated on the next steps in their hockey development in partnership with their local rinks and associations. As an additive program for the Northeast Ohio hockey community, the goal of this initiative is to provide a positive start to a child's hockey journey, allowing them to enter their local programs at a higher level of competency with an enhanced love for the game.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Cleveland Monsters to bring this incredible opportunity to young aspiring hockey players in our community," said Russ Sinkewich, former Cleveland Monster and Operating Partner at Winterhurst Ice Arena. Our goal is to help instill a love for hockey in these young athletes through a program that emphasizes key fundamental skill development at an early age, game play, and above all - a ton of fun."

Financial assistance may be available to those with need. To request more information email youthhockey@clevelandmonsters.com.

