Monsters Return Home to Treat Fans to the Wild West and Lots of Jets

March 27, 2025

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters host the Texas Stars for WGAR Country Music Night presented by Five Iron Golf on Friday, March 28, and Jet in a Jet Bobblehead Night on Saturday, March 29, with both puck drops at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Arena. After a successful road trip where the Monsters earned six of eight available points, they occupy fourth place in the north division. The Monsters trail the third place Toronto Marlies by just one point as the fight for home ice advantage in the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs continues.

On Friday night, fans are encouraged to come dressed to impress in their best Western attire to celebrate Country Music Night presented by Five Iron Golf with the Monsters and 99.5 WGAR. Fans can test their country music knowledge with themed trivia like Name That Tune and a Category Challenge during the game. Keith Kennedy from 99.5 WGAR will also join in on the fun as a guest host throughout the night. Fans will have limited chances to bring home a signed Monsters themed cowboy hat while supporting the Monsters Community Foundation through the Cargill Community Corner located outside Portal 6.

Country music singer and songwriter Sadie Bass will headline a free postgame concert on center ice as well as providing other musical entertainment on Friday with the national anthem and an intermission performance with the 216Stix. Bass has released six studio singles and recently signed a publishing deal with Sony Music. After competing on season 22 of NBC's The Voice, Bass has opened for popular artists like Brantley Gilbert, Thomas Rhett, Hank Williams Jr and more. To learn more about Sadie Bass, please visit her website HERE.

Center Ice, the official Team Shop of the Cleveland Monsters, will offer a Monsters Country Collection including a hoodie, t-shirts and hats as the Item of the Game. The collection will be available both in store and at MonstersTeamShop.com while supplies last.

Fans will be treated to another 1-2-3 Friday featuring $1 Coca-Cola products, $2 hot dogs and $3 Labatt Blue, and additional select beer specials. Hockey for Heroes presented by ZippityPrint will take place as local veterans are honored during the game and meet with a Monsters player at the end of the night. The Monsters and ZippityPrint are also excited to team up for the fifth installment of the limited-edition Friday night game match up posters outside Portal 2.

On Saturday night, the first 10,000 fans will receive a Jet in a Jet bobblehead courtesy of NEO Lead Abatement, LLC featuring Monsters goaltender Jet Greaves. Greaves has been a pivotal part of the organization since joining in 2021 and currently holds franchise records for the most games played, wins, saves and minutes played.

The team is proud to also welcome Dorian Pace as the TL Community Captain on Saturday. Pace is a veteran driver for the Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District and saved the lives of 15 students after quickly evaucating them from their school bus on February 27 after it caught fire.

Fans are encouraged to participate in the team's Food Drive in partnership with TrustedSec on both Friday and Saturday. Bins will be located at each entrance to collect non-perishable food items to be redistributed across Northeast Ohio.

