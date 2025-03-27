Barracuda Earn Point in OT Loss at Gulls

San Diego, Ca. -- The San Jose Barracuda set a new franchise record by scoring on the power play in their 10th consecutive game but would fall 4-3 in overtime to the San Diego Gulls at the Pechanga Arena on Wednesday night. In the loss, Danil Gushchin extended his points streak to eight games and Andrew Poturalski recorded a pair of assists and is now up to a league-best 73 points and 43 helpers.

In the first period, the Barracuda allowed the Gulls just one shot in the opening five minutes, and at 6:12, Lucas Vanroboys (10) broke the ice by ripping in a Scott Sabourin shot that had been blocked by a Gulls defender. After that point, San Diego established their game, and after hemming the Barracuda in their end, Roland McKeown (12) snuck down from the left point and beat Gabe Carriere with a short side shot at 16:06.

In the second, the Barracuda were all over the Gulls again, putting the first six shots on net, and managed to take their lead back when Ethan Cardwell (11) snaped in a drop pass from Braden Hache. The Gulls would answer a minute and 28 seconds later on their first shot of the period as Ryan Carpenter (19) tipped in a pull of the trigger from Tristen Luneau from the right point. Later in the period, the Barracuda would be called for too many men, the team's third consecutive minor, and the Gulls would take their first lead as Jan Mysak (17) snapped in a one-timer as he a found a soft spot in the middle of the offensive zone.

In the third, the Barracuda drew a pair of minors in a five-second span, and on a five-on-three, Gushchin blasted a shot that went off Pavol Regenda (11) and in at 15:01.

In overtime, the Gulls completed the win on the only shot of the extra session as Yegor Sidorov slid a pass over to Carsen Twarynski (5) who directed it in on a rush to the net.

The Barracuda return to Tech CU Arena on Friday (7:30 p.m.) to begin a three-game homestand against the Abbotsford Canucks. For tickets and info about upcoming promotions, go to sjbarracuda.com.

