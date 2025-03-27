Condors Get Point in OT Loss
March 27, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors (26-25-10, 62pts) went to overtime for the 19th time this season, but the Colorado Eagles (38-16-8, 84pts) scored on the power play in a 3-2 overtime win. James Hamblin (14th) gave the Condors a 2-1 lead in the third period with his seventh in six games against the Eagles.
Bakersfield finished the season series 4-2-2 against the division-leading Eagles with seven of the eight games being one-goal contests.
Bakersfield sits three points behind Tucson for the final playoff spot in the Pacific Division with 11 games left. Bakersfield has a game in hand. The Roadrunners beat Ontario tonight.
Looking to get your hands on one of team's game-issued Star Wars Rebels Jerseys from Saturday? Click here to bid. Auction ends Sunday.
UP NEXT
Calgary comes to town for a $3 Beer Friday (click here for tickets) and Tucson is here on Saturday for Youth Jersey Giveaway (click here for tickets). Both games start at 7 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2025
- Barracuda Earn Point in OT Loss at Gulls - San Jose Barracuda
- Roadrunners Blank Reign, 3-0 - Ontario Reign
- Villalta, Roadrunners Blank Reign 3-0 for Statement Win in Ontario - Tucson Roadrunners
- Eagles Punch Ticket to Playoffs with 3-2 OT Win at Bakersfield - Colorado Eagles
- Condors Get Point in OT Loss - Bakersfield Condors
- Iowa Erases Three-Goal Deficit in 4-3 Overtime Loss - Iowa Wild
- Overtime Win Clinches Playoff Spot For Penguins - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolves Edge Wild 4-3 in Overtime - Chicago Wolves
- Senators Get Spooked by Monsters in 5-1 Home Loss - Belleville Senators
- Griffins Defeated by First Place Texas - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolf Pack Drop Overtime Thriller 4-3 to Penguins - Hartford Wolf Pack
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.