Condors Get Point in OT Loss

March 27, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors (26-25-10, 62pts) went to overtime for the 19th time this season, but the Colorado Eagles (38-16-8, 84pts) scored on the power play in a 3-2 overtime win. James Hamblin (14th) gave the Condors a 2-1 lead in the third period with his seventh in six games against the Eagles.

Bakersfield finished the season series 4-2-2 against the division-leading Eagles with seven of the eight games being one-goal contests.

Bakersfield sits three points behind Tucson for the final playoff spot in the Pacific Division with 11 games left. Bakersfield has a game in hand. The Roadrunners beat Ontario tonight.

Looking to get your hands on one of team's game-issued Star Wars Rebels Jerseys from Saturday? Click here to bid. Auction ends Sunday.

UP NEXT

Calgary comes to town for a $3 Beer Friday (click here for tickets) and Tucson is here on Saturday for Youth Jersey Giveaway (click here for tickets). Both games start at 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.