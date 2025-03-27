Liam McLinskey Signs Two-Year AHL Deal Starting Next Season, Joins Checkers on ATO

Another college product is heading to Charlotte, as Liam McLinskey has signed a two-year, one-way AHL contract that starts next season.

The 24-year-old forward will now join the Checkers on an ATO.

McLinskey finished second in the nation in scoring this season, racking up 54 points (24g, 30a) in 40 games for Holy Cross, and is a top-10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award - given to the country's top college hockey player.

The native New Yorker was also named a top-10 Hobey Baker finalist last season, along with earning spots on the NCAA Second All-American Team and the AHA First All-Star Team.

Over his college career, McLinskey totaled 126 points (64g, 62a) in 121 games over three seasons at Holy Cross and one at Quinnipiac.

