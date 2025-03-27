Abbotsford Canucks and BC Dairy Support Care at Canuck Place Children's Hospice

March 27, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks News Release







Abbotsford, B.C.:  Abbotsford Canucks players decorated cookies with children and families in care at Canuck Place Children's Hospice  - Dave Lede House. 

The Abbotsford Canucks supported Milk & Cookies for Canuck Place, presented by BC Dairy, an annual fundraiser that includes selling Milk & Cookie Combos at Abbotsford Canucks home games. Funds raised support care provided by Canuck Place for over 920 children with life-threatening illnesses and families in BC and the Yukon. 

"We are so grateful to the Abbotsford Canucks players for bringing joy and comfort to the children and families at Canuck Place," said Canuck Place CEO, Denise Praill. "The kitchen is the heart of our hospices. The cookie jar at Canuck Place is always full for children and families facing challenging uncertainty. We are so grateful to our partners at BC Dairy for supporting our Milk & Cookies campaign and ultimately pediatric palliative care across the province. 

Abbotsford Canucks players Chase Wouters, Nikita Tolopilo, and Cole McWard visited Canuck Place's Abbotsford hospice and decorated cookies with children and families. 

"It was a great experience decorating cookies at Canuck Place with the kids, families, and my teammates," said Abbotsford Canucks Captain, Chase Wouters. "You can really see how much moments like this mean to the patients, their parents, and even the siblings. These families are facing a lot of uncertainty and being able to support them during these challenging times is truly rewarding."

The funds raised for Milk & Cookies for Canuck Place will support the growing need for essential pediatric palliative care provided at Canuck Place. On average a child is on program for six years and their family remains in bereavement care for three years. Last year alone, Canuck Place had a 23% increase in family members receiving overnight care in hospices, and a 61% increase in children and families on program over the last decade. Through the generosity of the community, Canuck Place can continue to provide quality, interdisciplinary care to children with life-threatening illnesses and the families who love them.  Until March 31, BC Dairy will match every dollar up to $30,000 for the Canuck Place Milk & Cookies campaign. 

To learn more about Canuck Place, visit canuckplace.org. 

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.